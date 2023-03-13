Falkland archer lands bronze bullseye at Winter Games

Eliana Stein claimed third place at the 2023 Canada Winter Games archery event in P.E.I.

Eliana Stein, a compound archer originally from Falkland and shooting with the Armstrong District Fish and Game Association, took home the bronze medal at the Canada Winter Games.

Stein traveled with Team B.C. to Charlottetown, P.E.I. for the competition that took place last week.

The Canada Winter Games run every four years and gather the top U21 athletes from across the country to compete for their province in their chosen discipline. Both compound and recurve archery were featured as a part of the second week of games.

B.C. brought a team of four archers, each having earned their spot at the Canada Winter Games Trials held in Osoyoos in December. Fellow compound archer, Mason Pollard from Prince George, joined Stein as the male representative in the compound division.

The event was held in Charlottetown’s Eastlink Center and archers competed in both individual and team events. Two days of qualifying were shot to determine overall seeding. Each qualifying round consisted of 60 arrows, a perfect score being 600. Archers then shot match play rounds, head-to-head elimination matches of 15 arrows. The winner of each match progressed to the next round.

On day one of qualifying, Stein shot a 557 and a consistent 556 on day two (600 is a perfect score). She sat fifth overall entering match play on day three.

Stein faced Quebec’s Emma Lavoie in the quarterfinals and took the match 140 to 137. She then faced Chyler Brynn Sanders of Manitoba in the semi’s, missing the chance at the gold medal match by a single point with a score of 142 to 141 for Sanders.

The bronze medal match was between Stein and Haley Priest of Alberta. With another strong round, Stein took the match 142 to 137, claiming the bronze medal for B.C. Stein was thrilled with the outcome, accepting her bronze with a vibrant smile.

“I know I did everything I could and I feel proud of myself.”

In the Team Shoot, Pollard and Stein won their first match but lost to Manitoba in the quarter-finals. The team placed a respectable sixth overall.

It seems that the Canada Winter Games only fueled her fire to compete.

“I want to continue to improve and shoot with the best,” Stein said.

The 16-year-old was sure to thank her Team B.C. coach Linda Price and manager Murray Peacock.

“They were a huge support throughout the games and made the experience so fun.”

She also credits her coach, Leon Miere of Vernon, and her dad, Edward Stein, for their coaching and encouragement over the last year as she has prepared.

“It was an incredible experience and I am so amazed at the depth of the community around archery. Being able to represent B.C., while doing what I love, was a privilege and opened my eyes to what is possible.”

Next, Stein will be competing on home turf in the B.C. Winter Games in Vernon March 23-26. Archery will be held at Vernon Secondary School for those interested in attending.

READ MORE: Vernon Peanut Pool costs rise $1M

@B0B0Assman

bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.