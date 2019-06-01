Falkland’s Zoey Hamming will be competing at the 15th annual National Junior High Finals Rodeo later this month. (Contributed)

Falkland eighth grade student to compete in 15th annual National Junor High Finals Rodeo

Zoey Hamming also recently earned a position on the B.C. National Junior High rodeo team

Falkland’s Zoey Hamming, an eight-grade student at Vernon christian School has earned a position on the B.C. National Junior High rodeo team and will be travelling with fellow teammates to Huron, South Dakota, to compete at the 15th annual National Junior High Finals Rodeo (NJHFR) in the Barrels, goat tying, team roping and ribbon roping competitions.

Featuring roughly 1,000 contestants from 44 states, five Canadian provinces, Australia and Mexico, NJHFR is the world’s largest junior high rodeo. It will be taking place June 23-29.

In addition to competing for more than $80,000 in prizes, NJHFR contestants will also be vying for more than $200,000 in college scholarships and the chance to be named a National Junior High Rodeo World Champion. To earn this title, contestants must finish in the top 20 to advance to Saturday night’s final round. World champions will then be determined based on their three-round combined times/scores. New this year is a $50,000 added money, optional jackpot, available to everyone at finals who cares to enter.

To follow Hamming throughout the competition, visit www.NHSRA.com for daily results.

