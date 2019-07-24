Familiar name atop leaderboard at B.C. Senior Men’s Golf finals

Four-time winner and two-time defending champ Doug Roxburgh of Vancouver tied after round one

Vernon’s Kelly Steuart of Predator Ridge watches his birdie attempt slide past the cup on the par-4 11th hole at the Vernon Golf and Country Club Tuesday during the opening round of the B.C. Senior and Super Senior Men’s Golf Championships. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Doug Roxburgh’s bid for a third straight B.C. Senior Men’s Golf Championship is off to a good start.

Roxburgh, who golfs out of Vancouver’s Marine Drive Golf Club, and Mission’s Greg Bismeyer each shot opening round 4-under-par 68s at the Vernon Golf and Country Club Tuesday. The 54-hole event wraps up Thursday.

The pair were two shots ahead of Victoria’s Neil Oleary from the Royal Colwood Golf and Country Club, and three up on a group of four golfers, including Kelowna’s Norm Bradley, entering play Wednesday morning.

Roxburgh’s name is synonymous with amateur golf in B.C. He has won the B.C. Seniors Championship four times since 2005 and, since 2013, has not finished lower than third.

Roxburgh has won the Canadian Amateur Championship four times, the B.C. Amateur Championship a record 13 times, and is a member of the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame, inducted in 1990.

John Gallacher of Burnaby, who golfs out of the Vancouver Golf Club, has finished second to Roxburgh the last two years. He won the tournament in 2007 and 2015. Gallacher opened with a 78 and was tied for 56th.

Port Moody’s Gudmund Lindbjerg, who won four straight provincial titles from 2008-11, began play Wednesday tied for 11th after an opening round 1-over 73.

Leading the large North Okanagan contingent was Brian Wadsworth of the host club, who opened with a 2-over 74 and was tied for 18th entering play Wednesday. Kelly Steuart from Predator Ridge opened with a 75 (T23), Mark Longworth of Vernon and Jim Ryan of Spallumcheen each shot 4-over 76 (T34) and Frank McKenzie of Predator began with a 5-over 77 (T44).

Neil Underwood from Predator Ridge was the only other local golfer to crack 80, shooting a 7-over 79 (T73). The other results includes Steve King (Vernon Golf Club), +9-81 (T100); Randy Gott (Vernon) and Paul Andrews (Predator Ridge), +11-83, (T116); Al Sheasby (Predator Ridge) and Brian Carpenter (Vernon), +13-85, (T128); Brent Barker (Predator Ridge) and Randy Strang (Spallumcheen), +14-86, (T136); Tim Boyko (Mabel Lake Golf Course), +21-93, (T161).

Former Hillview Golf Course pro Lance Lundy, now golfing out of the Big Sky Golf Club in Pemberton, began with a 5-over 77.

The full leaderboard can be found here.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

