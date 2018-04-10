The Vixens mother-and-daughter combos. Daughters, front, from left, Mandy Christensen, Brooke Berube and Cassie Bosworth. Back, from left, the moms, Bernie Dwan, Derri-Ann Cooper and Christine Bosworth. (Photo Submitted)

Family ties keep Vixens close

Three mother-daughter combos on roster

They have three mother-daughter combinations and brought in two-time Centennial Cup winning Vernon Lakers assistant coach Keith Chase and his daughter, Brittany, this season.

Making the Caliber Sport Vixens’ story even more intriguing is that Brooke Berube was just three when the Vixens, guided by Mike Burke at Okanagan Training Rink, entered the Checkers Rec Hockey Tournament with her mom, Derri-Ann Berube (now Cooper) a scoring star.

Berube, now 19, pocketed two goals Sunday as the Vixens shaded the Kamloops Thirsty Beavers 3-2 in the Women’s Division 2 final of the now sponsored Village Green Rec Tournament at Civic Arena. Chase supplied the winner in the soon-to-be demolished rink where her dad helped Eddie Johnstone coach back-to-back national Junior A hockey championships.

Mandy Christensen and her mom, Bernie Dwan, along with Cassie Bosworth and her mothe, Christine, are the other mother-daughter combinations. The entire team bid a sad farewell to Civic as they carried their equipment bags to their vehicles.

“Our girls have played all their minor hockey in that rink,” said Christine Bosworth, a defenceman. “We have coached in that rink, laughed and cried and slammed a few doors in that rink. We honored it well on Sunday. Brooke Berube played her last game with the Vixens as she is moving to Victoria to persue her dream of becoming an environmental lawyer. The Vernon Vixens are the oldest ladies team in Vernon. We have years of history together which has made us a family on and off the ice. We have a special comraderie that many never experience.”

Brooke went on social media to give major props to the Vixens.

“These women make me feel like I can take on the world and being surrounded by these amazing role models is the most empowering feeling,” wrote Berube (nicknamed Broccoli) on Facebook.

”Cassie, Morgan (Zoethout) and Michaela (Case), thanks for being the best big sisters I could ask for. Mom, I think out of the numerous traits I inherited from you, your passion may be the one I am most thankful for. I feel beyond lucky to have been able to share this journey with you, from you coaching me on Vernon’s first ever all-girls novice team to playing on the same line as you. This will always be something I am extremely grateful for. Being part of the hockey community is truly inexplicable.”

Lisa Chamberlain and Hali Babakaiff replied for the Thirsty Beavers in the final.

Earlier, the Vixens bowed 4-3 to the Beavers and lost 5-2 to the Kamloops Mother Puckers of Kamloops before grounding the Calgary Phoenix 1-0 and lassoing the Ashcroft Cowgirls 1-0.

Hayley Silcocks converted a shorthanded breakaway in the shutout win over Calgary, the assist going to CoraLee Hamilton. Michelle Embleton went the distance in net.

Cooper (2) and Case handled the offence in the loss to the Beavers, while Dwan and Cheryl Meier connercted versus the Puckers.

The Happy Endings of Vernon took the Division 1 title by brushing back the Kelowna Sandbaggers 4-2 Sunday at Kal Tire Place.

Kallie Halifax and Michelle McVicar each counted deuces for Vernon, who had Brianne Burns in goal.

Earlier, the Happy Endings shut down the Kamloops Lions 4-0, bottled up the Vernon Rocket Stars 7-0 and ambushed the Vernon Lunachixs 8-0.

Jane Sutton, with a pair, McIvar and Erin Wallace posted snipes against the Lions, while McVicar collected 2+1, Kelsey Marwood also delivered a deuce and Sutton, Nadene Keller and Natalie Daniels provided singles versus the Stars.

McIvar pulled the hat trick against the Lunachixs with Marwood, Sutton, Karli Yarish, Vanessa Robert and Michelle Sanders contributing singles.

The Vernon Sports Star Sirens just missed making the Division 1 final, lynching the Lunachixs 7-0 and outlasting the Rockets Stars 8-5 while falling 4-1 to the Lions.

Jenn Ham produced two goals in both wins, while Tara Swanson (2), Nicki Graham, Sam Hawes and Brittany Brewer added singles versus the Chixs. Connie Damini recorded the shutout.

Nicole Louis Leah registered the hatty as the Sirens shot down the Stars, while Michelle Fay Smith (2) and Swanson completed the offence.

Leah Willinger (2), Shelly Johnston, Denise Bateman and Sandra Lord replied for the Stars.

