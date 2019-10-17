FILE – Two Vancouver Grizzlies fans hold up their sign during the final home game of the season at GM Place in Vancouver against the Houston Rockets Saturday April 14, 2001. The NBA franchise moved Memphis after six years in Vancouver. (CP PHOTO/Chuck Stoody)

Fans rally to bring back the Vancouver Grizzlies outside NBA pre-season game

Kawhi Leonard to play in Vancouver on Oct. 17

Kawhi Leonard might be coming to Vancouver for a night but NBA fans are hoping for a more permanent basketball presence in the city.

A rally is being organized before the LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks pre-season game Thursday night in support of bringing back the Vancouver Grizzlies.

Founded in 1995, at the same time as the Toronto Raptors, the Grizzlies played six seasons in Vancouver before heading south to Memphis where they’ve played ever since.

With former Raptors star Leonard headed to Vancouver with his new team, Grizzlies fans saw a perfect opportunity to remind the NBA that another Canadian city wants to play ball.

The event is organized by Kat Jayme, a director of a recently released Grizzlies film Finding Big Country.

Jayme, described as a Grizzlies superfan,

The #NBAtoYVR rally takes place at 4: 30 p.m. by the Nielsen Statue at Rogers Arena. Fans are encouraged to wear their Grizzlies gear, bring signs and their white rally towels.

If you want to see Leonard play in Vancouver after the rally, you’re in luck: tickets start at $60 (and go to north of $1,300), and are still in stock.

READ MORE: Fans in Canada and abroad mourn and reflect as Kawhi Leonard leaves the Raptors

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon Vipers rally past Merritt

Just Posted

North-Okanagan Shuswap candidates spending little on Facebook

Social media platform posts what federal parties have paid to advertise

Okanagan College nursing students to make history in Thailand

Students to take on Vernon-born practicum overseas

Vernon Vipers rally past Merritt

Newcomer Dawson Holt scores in final minute to give Snakes 3-2 win over Centennials Wednesday

Hunter receives tickets for having loaded rifles in vehicle near Falkland

The hunter’s two rifles were seized, and $230 violation tickets were issued for both

Bear cub shot dead, dumped on Lumby farm

The cub is thought to have been dropped at the property on Thanksgiving morning

VIDEO: Fire destroys Shuswap home, residents unharmed

Blaze took three hours for Chase firefighters to extinguish

ELECTION 2019: Have Justin Trudeau’s Liberals really cut middle-class taxes?

Conservative Andrew Scheer vows to cut bottom bracket, NDP’s Jagmeet Singh targets wealth tax

Police search Kelowna home, arrest 6 and seize 2000 marijuana plants

Police seized $1400 in cash, 95 pounds of dried marijuana bud and nearly 2000 plants

B.C. RCMP officer suing the force for malicious prosecution

Cpl. Tammy Hollingsworth cleared of wrongdoing after misconduct hearing

Talk to your kids about vaping, B.C.’s top doctor says

B.C. health officials have discovered the first vaping-related illness in the province

Princeton suffers highest per capita rate of drug deaths: Coroner report

Princeton has suffered the highest number of illicit drug related deaths in… Continue reading

Body of missing Kaleden man found this morning RCMP confirm

Phillip Schuhmacher, 36, was reported missing from his home in on Oct. 3

Alberta truck convoy plans counter-protest at climate rally with Greta Thunberg

United We Roll organizer says similar protest planned for Swedish teen’s event in Edmonton

Scheer, Trudeau, Singh haggle over potential minority government outcome

If you believe the polls, it appears the Liberals and Conservatives are neck-and-neck

Most Read