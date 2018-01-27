Scotties chief ice technician Dave Merklinger (right) with son and deputy ice tech Mike (second from left) work with volunteers at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Mark Brett/Western News

Father son team smoothing things over for Scotties

A father and son team are looking after the ice for the annual Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Like father, like son.

It’s said the acorn does not fall far from the tree and the ice-making Merklingers are a prime example.

Dave Merklinger, 62, and son Mike, 37, are teaming up to smooth things over, at least on the base layer, at the annual Scotties Tournament of Hearts which runs Friday through Feb. 4 at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Dave, known as “Merk” to friends and colleagues, is described as the “fun loving” manager and ice maker at the Vernon Curling Club.

His skills, like those of his mentor, the late Shorty Jenkins, have earned him world-wide recognition.

Installation of the four surface sheets for the Scotties over the existing ice at the SOEC began after last Saturday’s Vees junior A hockey game.

Since then, the pair have been working day and night with about 20 volunteers to get things ready for Thursday’s first, evening practice.

Related: Scotties Tournament of Hearts a stone’s throw away

While the Merklingers roles as chief and deputy ice technicians at major bonspiels may not be immediately apparent to onlookers, what happens on and because of the ice, definitely is.

The ice temperature is impacted by everything from humidity to the heat generated by the thousands of bodies in the stands and is critical to the playing conditions.

Icemaking for Dave, like his son, was an evolution from his fondness of the sport as a player.

“It’s a passion for curling, I love curling, I love the game of curling and I’m so humbled by the game of curling that to be able to make ice for a championship like this is incredible,” said Dave as he watched the progress earlier this week. “To be quite honest, his (Mike’s) job, my job is to provide entertainment. We have to have entertaining enough surfaces for the players to be able to perform well and make it entertaining for the spectators that are paying to see it.

“With this ice you have to be very careful. The temperatures have to be precise because the curling stones react to the slightest variance in temperature.”

There is another family connection to the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, Dave’s younger sister Anne is a two-time runner up in the event and in 2010 received the Scotties Builders Award.

Last fall Dave was inducted into the prestigious Governor-General’s Curling Club.

This is the ice maker’s second working visit to the SOEC having been the chief ice technician for the World Financial Group Continental Cup of Curling in January, 2013.

“It’s a fine building and hopefully we’ll provide the best ice possible again this time,” said Dave.

Nearly 50 years on ice for Merklinger

For Dave Merklinger, a nearly half-century of ice making began as a teenager in Trenton, Ont. in 1969.

“I turned into a rink rat working for Shorty Jenkins part time for french fries and hot dogs and maybe a buck an hour … it was more the food though and working on the ice that I enjoyed,” he recalled.

It was also during that time he won the Ontario Juniors curling championship.

“Shorty Jenkins (who passed away in 2013) was a famous ice-maker and what I learned from him I pass on to him (son Mike)”said Dave. “I’ve been making ice for more than 40 years and doing these events since 1990. I’ve been at it for a long time and that’s why I’m bringing him along because I won’t be here long.

“He’s (Mike) been making ice for 15 years. He learned from me, the dumb ass. I told him to ‘stay in school, look at me.’ He’s smarter than me though; he doesn’t drink or smoke.”

Mike has been the ice maker at a number of curling clubs including Royal City (New Westminster), Langley and Cloverdale.

“I worked for my dad when I was in high school part-time and when I was done school I just got into it,” said Mike. “You need to learn and I think there really is a passion for ice-making.

“I’ve been curling for as long as I could slide around. It’s a good game and I enjoy making ice now more than I actually do playing, especially for the high level curlers.”

Related:Scotties Tournament of Hearts ups the excitement with new elements

Dave is very cognizant of how important his work is to the elite of the country’s curling competitors and there is a mutual respect on the part of ice-maker and curler.

“We have a good rapport, I have no problem with the curlers and they have no problem with me. If I see something going south, like last year in St. Catherines (2017 Scotties). I took them all and we had a meeting about what was going to happen,” he said, not specifying what the issue was at the time. “My job is to make them look good and the only way they can look good is by feeling good and so if they feel good and they’re comfortable they’ll make lots of shots, I hope.

“If something is not right, I’ll know just by watching the expressions on their faces and we might even know before the curlers do.”

Work for the father and son team for the next 10 days will start at 6 a.m. and go to 11 p.m. to keep the rocks sliding smoothing.

With notes from Kevin Mitchell: Vernon Morning Star.

 

Dave Merklinger (foreground) and son Mike (centre) watch over the creation of the curling surfaces. Mark Brett/Western News

The father and son team of Dave and Mike Merklinger will be working as the ice technicians for the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. Mark Brett/Western News

Previous story
Saints, Maroons in 27th Street hoop final

Just Posted

Father son team smoothing things over for Scotties

A father and son team are looking after the ice for the annual Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Two storms headed to the Interior

Heavy snowfall and rain is expected throughout the Interior over the next two days

Gallery gears up for wine, art-fuelled fun

Vernon Public Art Gallery hosts Pinot and Paint night as part of Vernon Winter Carnival Feb. 6

Seven suspected fatal overdoses in three days

IH warns residents after seven suspected overdoses in region in three days

55+Games legacy grant deadline extended

Vernon and area groups encouraged to apply for funding

What’s happening

Find out what is taking place this weekend in the Okanagan and Shuswap

New B.C. daycare a model for reconciliation

Yale First Nation, Baptist church and Read Right to open 37 childcare spaces

Canucks Playroom offers fun space for sick kids at BC Children’s Hospital

Room was made possible through a donation of $1 million by the Canucks for Kids fund

Hundreds remember bright, ambitious B.C. teen killed by stray bullet

Samson Wong wept as he apologized to his teenage son, saying he wishes he could have protected him

Fallen powerlines disrupt traffic north of Enderby

Highway 97A has been reduced to single-lane alternating traffic

A chilly Australia Day on SilverStar

Hundreds forego jackets and put on swimsuits for a run down the mountain

Green Party defends leader Elizabeth May after she’s accused of bullying

party says that if May were a man, she would be admired for those traits

More than cuts and bruises: Winter sport-related injuries on the rise

BC Trauma Registry reminds skiers, snowboarders to wear helmets, check the weather and be aware

B.C. man selling home, with a warning about the neighbours

Kane Blake is selling his house with a unique sign to warn potential buyers

Most Read