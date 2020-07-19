Field of nearly 70 partake in Spallumcheen Golf’s Men’s Night

A total of 69 players take part at Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club

Men’s Night goes every Tuesday at the Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club with a chance to win prizes. (Morning Star - file photo)

The second Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club Men’s Night of the season Tuesday, July 14, attracted 69 players competing for Titleist hats (first-place prize), Footjoy gloves (second place) and sleeve of golf balls (third place, nine-hole prize).

0-9 FLIGHT (18 players):

1st low gross: Dave Gray 72 (retrogression)

2nd low gross: Randy Strang 72

1st low net: Jeff Smith 69 (R)

2nd low net: Travis Paskuski 69

10-12 FLIGHT (24 players):

1st low gross: Garney Howard 79

2nd low gross: Glen Fester 80

3rd low gross: Dan Gardiner 81 (R)

1st low net: Phil Fahie 68

2nd low net: Darold Zukowsky 70

3rd low gross: Joe McFadden 71 (R)

13-15 FLIGHT (10 players):

1st low gross: Gary Chamberlain 80

1st now net: Clay Anderson 68

2nd low net: DJ 72 (R)

16+ FLIGHT (17 players):

1st low gross: Jams Carmichael 84

2nd low gross: Ron Epp 88

1st low net: Louie Siewertsen 72 (R)

2nd low net: Russ Brown

BEST NET 9: Bernie Stayer 36 (R)

Duece Pot Winners: Bruce Kerr, Dave Gray (x2), Jeff Smith, Dave Bissell, Dave Schneider, Bob Vedan, McFadden, Randy Glatiotis, Gord Fox, Doug Jackson,

Home Hardware Door Prize: Guy Balaux

The club has announced it will hold its club championships Aug. 22 and 23.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Golf