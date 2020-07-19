Men’s Night goes every Tuesday at the Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club with a chance to win prizes. (Morning Star - file photo)

Field of nearly 70 partake in Spallumcheen Golf’s Men’s Night

A total of 69 players take part at Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club

The second Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club Men’s Night of the season Tuesday, July 14, attracted 69 players competing for Titleist hats (first-place prize), Footjoy gloves (second place) and sleeve of golf balls (third place, nine-hole prize).

0-9 FLIGHT (18 players):

1st low gross: Dave Gray 72 (retrogression)

2nd low gross: Randy Strang 72

1st low net: Jeff Smith 69 (R)

2nd low net: Travis Paskuski 69

10-12 FLIGHT (24 players):

1st low gross: Garney Howard 79

2nd low gross: Glen Fester 80

3rd low gross: Dan Gardiner 81 (R)

1st low net: Phil Fahie 68

2nd low net: Darold Zukowsky 70

3rd low gross: Joe McFadden 71 (R)

13-15 FLIGHT (10 players):

1st low gross: Gary Chamberlain 80

1st now net: Clay Anderson 68

2nd low net: DJ 72 (R)

16+ FLIGHT (17 players):

1st low gross: Jams Carmichael 84

2nd low gross: Ron Epp 88

1st low net: Louie Siewertsen 72 (R)

2nd low net: Russ Brown

BEST NET 9: Bernie Stayer 36 (R)

Duece Pot Winners: Bruce Kerr, Dave Gray (x2), Jeff Smith, Dave Bissell, Dave Schneider, Bob Vedan, McFadden, Randy Glatiotis, Gord Fox, Doug Jackson,

Home Hardware Door Prize: Guy Balaux

The club has announced it will hold its club championships Aug. 22 and 23.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Golf

