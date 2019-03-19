Final four set at B.C. Midget Hockey finals in Vernon

Vernon Bannister Honda/Collision Vipers forward Trevor Moore battles with Port Moody’s McColl Bishop for puck possession during the final preliminary game at the B.C. Tier 2 Midget Hockey Championships at Kal Tire Place North arena. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Two undefeated teams highlight semifinal action Wednesday at the B.C. Tier 2 Midget Hockey Championships at Kal Tire Place North arena in Vernon.

West Vancouver’s Hollyburn Huskies and the Fort St. John Flyers finished atop their respective round-robin pools with 3-0 records.

The Huskies will face the Peninsula Eagles of North Saanich, who finished at 2-1 and in second place in Group B behind the Flyers, in the first semifinal at 8 a.m.

The Flyers will take on Group B second-place finishers Williams Lake Timberwolves (1-1-1) in the other semifinal at 11 a.m. The two losers will play for bronze at 5 p.m. and the two winners meet Wednesday at 8 p.m. for provincial gold.

The Huskies clinched a playoff spot when the Timberwolves tied the Greater Trail Smoke Eaters 4-4 Tuesday morning, rallying from a 4-2 deficit. Hollyburn’s 3-0 win over the Kamloops Blazers put Williams Lake into the final four as Kamloops finished Group at at 1-2 for two points, one less than the T-Wolves. Trail went 0-2-1, 1 point.

Fort St. John clinched first place in Group B with a 7-1 romp over the Eagles.

The Port Moody Panthers finished third in the group at 1-2 following a 9-2 thumping of the host Vernon Bannister Honda/Collision Vipers to wrap up the preliminary round Tuesday.

Chapperon Chillihitzia gave Vernon it’s first and only lead in the touranment with an unassisted powerplay goal in the first period. The Panthers responsed with three straight goals to start the second period before Damian Glover got the Vipers back to within a goal with a powerplay marker.

Port Moody exploded for six unanswered third-period goals.