A medical worker in protective gear collects a swab sample from a video technician visiting from Belgium at a COVID-19 testing site set up inside a hotel at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Beijing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Jae C. Hong

A medical worker in protective gear collects a swab sample from a video technician visiting from Belgium at a COVID-19 testing site set up inside a hotel at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Beijing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Jae C. Hong

Five members of Team Canada delegation in COVID-19 protocol ahead of Beijing Olympics

Names of those in protocol will not be shared, unless an athlete who can’t compete wishes to disclose

Five members of Team Canada’s delegation in Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympics are currently in COVID-19 protocol, the Canadian Olympic Committee said Friday.

The COC announced the numbers in a release outlining its plans to share information related to COVID-19 cases.

The COC said it will provide an update of the number of team members in protocol as part of its daily recaps starting Feb. 4, when the Games officially open. It will provide updates when possible leading up to the start of the Olympics.

The COC said the names of those in protocol will not be shared, unless an athlete who can’t compete because of a confirmed positive test wishes to disclose that information.

Team Canada’s 246-person delegation includes athletes, coaches and staff.

The International Olympic Committee has said an athlete that tests positive for COVID-19 in China will need to produce two negative tests 24 hours apart to be released from isolation

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Olympics delayed one year; 12,000 health care workers infected

CoronavirusOlympics

Previous story
Sports weekend preview: Rockets look to make it four straight, UBCO hosts Pride Night

Just Posted

Shuswap residents show their love and support of truckers taking part in the Freedom Convoy that passed through Salmon Arm on its way to Ottawa on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (Jamie-Lee Smoch/Jamie-Lee Photography)
Local ‘freedom convoys’ cropping up in the North Okanagan

The Rockets host Vancouver on the second of a home-and-home on Saturday night (Photo credit - Steve Dunsmoor)
Sports weekend preview: Rockets look to make it four straight, UBCO hosts Pride Night

Midway RCMP arrested three suspects who allegedly fled police in Oliver in this late-model Dodge Caliber. One of the suspects allegedly backed the car into a police cruiser, denting the Dodge’s rear passenger quarter-panel. Photo: Submitted
Boundary RCMP use spike belt to nab suspects who fled Okanagan police

The 2021 and now 2022 Coca Cola Peewee Classic hockey tournament has been cancelled due to concerns around COVID-19. (Photo: theclassic.ca)
Events ‘essential to economy’: Vernon Chamber