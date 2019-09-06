Football season kicks off in Vernon

Panthers host Chilliwack Grizzlies in first exhibition game at home

Football season is here!

While many are glued to the tube catching all the NFL action, Vernon’s Athletic Park is packed with action as senior and junior varsity exhibition games are underway.

Vernon Secondary School Panthers hosted the G.W. Grizzlies of Chilliwack Friday afternoon.

By the second period VSS was up 7-0, in large part due to Zack Smith intercepting a close touchdown from the Grizzlies. Caden Danbrook scored the Panther’s first touchdown.

Check back for the full report or see Wednesday’s edition of The Morning Star.

