Ford driving free kids golf clinics

Free instruction from CPGA professionals on a world-class golf course. Free drinks and a tee gift. All courtesy of the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour (MJT) Ford of CanadaGo Golf!

Vernon and area kids aged 6-12 wanting to try golf are urged to register for this sweet summer deal, Sunday, July 22, at Predator Ridge Golf Resort. The clinic runs from noon-1:30 p.m.

To register for the Predator camp, visit Watkin Motors, call the dealership at 250-545-0611 or e-mail info@watkinmotors.com/

The Boston Pizza-presented MJT, Canada’s No. 1-played Junior Tour, will be in the Interior from July 18-24 running five different Ford of Canada sponsored events comprising three MJT Ford Go Golf! free junior clinics for beginners and two MJT Ford Series tournaments for competitive players.

Ford Canada and the Ford Dealers Association are in their 12th year sponsoring the MJT’s Ford Go Golf! FREE Junior Clinics across Canada, which have introduced the game of golf to thousands of children across Canada since 2006.

The first is the Dearborn Ford/Kamloops Ford Lincoln clinic at the Dunes Golf Course in Kamloops next Wednesday and the second is the Orchard Ford Clinic at the Okanagan Golf Club in Kelowna Saturday, July 21. To register for the Kelowna clinic, visit Orchard Ford, call them at 250-861-1870 or e-mail tammy@orchardford.com.

Competitive golfers aged 11 through 23 are encouraged to play in either one or both of the Junior Tour stops – the MJT Ford Series at Okanagan Golf Club in Kelowna on July 19-20, and the MJT Ford Series at Predator Ridge Golf Resort, July 23-24.

Players compete in seven different age categories with exemptions available into the MJT National Team Challenge presented by Freedom 55 Financial, to be hosted in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. from Sept. 23-25, as well as to the MJT International Players Championship presented by Miura Golf to be hosted, Aug. 13-15, in Jasper. Participation and performance are rewarded by an impressive list of sponsors including Maui Jim, Zeal Optics, TaylorMade Golf, Adidas and PLYR Golf.

The non-profit Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour presented by Boston Pizza is Canada’s number one-played Junior Golf Tour as well as the only national junior tour run exclusively by PGA of Canada Professionals and the ‘Road to College Golf’ in Canada. The organization is presented nationally by Boston Pizza and supported by valued Premier, Tournament and Product Partners.

The MJT hosts more than 70 events across Canada, including free Ford Go Golf Junior Clinics, the MJT Mini Tour for 7-12 year olds, the Collegiate Tour for 19-23 year olds, and multi-day events for competitive players aged 11 to 18, which are also qualifiers for international competitions.

The program offers annual awards, scholarships, and frequent player incentives to help reward player’s performance and participation throughout each season.

Ford of Canada employs more than 23,000 talented individuals in the fields of finance, sales and marketing, information technology, manufacturing and engineering, and human resources. This diverse workforce is responsible for the manufacturing and assembly operations that bring 320,000 vehicles and 425,000 engines to market.