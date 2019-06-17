FORE SCORES: North Okanagan weekly golf highlights

Golf courses in North Okanagan begin their special day/night action

Results from around the North Okanagan links…

SPALLUMCHEEN BUSINESS LADIES GOLF CLUB, JUNE 12

SPONSOR: WINGS

A FLIGHT WINNERS (0-25)

1st low gross: Katrina LaNoury 40

1st low net: Mary Lukacs 35

2nd low net: Colette Burns 38

3rd low net: Michele Brandle 41.5

B FLIGHT WINNERS (26-32)

1st low gross: Karen Paul 51

1st low net: Ester Pitt 36

2nd low net: Naidene Shannon 41

3rd low net: Ellie Nelson 41.5

C FLIGHT WINNERS (33-40)

1st low gross: Bonnie Davidson 58

1st low net: ClaireWilkins 40

2nd low net: Joy Lippert 46

3rd low net: Katie Marshall 46.5

FUN FLIGHT WINNER

Marg Klassen

KPs (Closest to the Pin):

Hole No. 3: Pitt

Hole No. 7: Burns

LEAST PUTTS: Nelson 15

LONGEST PUTTS: Burns, Chris Panasiuk, Lippert, Vivienne Horn

VERNON GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB MEN’S DAY, JUNE 12

INDIVIDUAL, BLUE TEES

FIRST FLIGHT

1st low gross: Jason Bilodeau 71

1st low net: Thomas Yano 67

2nd low gross: Blaine Hartell 75

2nd low net: Greg Betts 69

SECOND FLIGHT

1st low gross: Ernie Gare 75

1st low net: Doug Smith 65

2nd low gross: Ken Friesen 79

2nd low net: Lorne Davies 68

THIRD FLIGHT:

1st low gross: Al Craigh 82

1st low net: Brant Jackson 67

2nd low gross: Paul Geier 84

2nd low net: Rob McCluskey 69

FOURTH FLIGHT:

1st low gross: Rob Tornberg 83

1st low net: Barry Lappin 64

2nd low gross: Rod Faust 84

2nd low net: Garry Pruden 69

DEUCE POT: ($12 each): Chris Rogers, John Martin, Ken Kurbis, Glenn Kitagawa, Gare, Brooks Christensen, Peter Smith

SKINS ($62 each): David Orr (x2), jackson, Earl Sutherland, Patrick Warner (x2)

VERNON GOLF CLUB AFTERNOON LADIES (9 HOLES) June 11

FIRST FLIGHT 0-25

1st low gross: Marilyn Vat 40 (Retro)

2nd low gross: Debbie Fisher 40

1st low net: Sherry Berube 33 (R)

2nd low net: Bonnie Germaniuk 33 (R)

SECOND FLIGHT 26-30

1st low gross: Veronica Jones 45

2nd low gross: Theresa Hirschbold 46

1st low net: Jane Causgrove-Reinhart 33 (R)

2nd low net: Linda Knapp 33

THIRD FLIGHT 31+

1st low gross: Betty Pyne 48

2nd low gross: Trudi Kos 49

1st low net: Janet Green 30

2nd low net: Linda Edwards 32

LONG PUTT (#6): Geri Longworth

KP #3: Causgrove-Reinhart, Jones

KP #5: Terry Muir

LEAST PUTTS: Jones 14

Birdies: Shawnee Harle (#8)

Deuces: Germaniuk (#3), Diane Magro (#3)

Chip-Ins: Jones (#2)

ROYAL YORK LADIES CLUB JUNE 11

FLIGHT A

Low gross: Kelly Smeeth 41

Low net: Blanche Delanoy 33

Long drive: Heather Mason

FLIGHT B

Low gross: Cora Prevost 46

Low net: Lisa Holmes 33.5

Long drive: Sue Weiss

FLIGHT C

Low gross: Mavis Holoiday 50 (Retro)

Low net: Isla Vanderlaar 34 (R)

Long drive: Holoiday

FLIGHT D

Low gross: Donna Brown 55

Low net: Marlene Boone 36

Long drive: Ellie Smith

FLIGHT FOR FUN: Marnie Kyle

LONG DRIVE: No winner

KPs: Mason, Joan Griffith, Vanderlaar

DEUCE, PAR POT, BIRDIE POT: Gloria Morgan (A birdie)

LONGEST PUTT: Morgan

PARTY IN THE SAND: Holoiday

CLOSEST TO HOOP: Griffith

ROYAL YORK MEN’S NIGHT JUNE 13

SPONSOR: COUNTRY BAKERY

FLIGHT 0-12

Low gross: Jason Wizniak 37

Low net: Brad Miller 34.5

Long drive: Miller

KP: Dean Chapple

FLIGHT 13-18

Low gross: Lune Wong 39

Low net: Alistair Bain 31 (Retro)

Long drive: Ron Peterson

KP: Tim Morine

FLIGHT 19 plus

Low gross: Brendan Chapple 42

Low net: Lonnie Wilcox 33

Long drive: James Sparks

KP: Al Brown

ALL PLAYERS

LONG PUTT (#2): Enrique

KP (#7): Dan Giesbrecht

DEUCES ($104) Giesbrecht

NET SKINS ($104): Scott McNabb (#6)



