FORE SCORES: North Okanagan weekly golf highlights

SPALLUMCHEEN BUSINESS LADIES GOLF CLUB, JUNE 12
SPONSOR: WINGS
A FLIGHT WINNERS (0-25)
1st low gross: Katrina LaNoury 40
1st low net: Mary Lukacs 35
2nd low net: Colette Burns 38
3rd low net: Michele Brandle 41.5
B FLIGHT WINNERS (26-32)
1st low gross: Karen Paul 51
1st low net: Ester Pitt 36
2nd low net: Naidene Shannon 41
3rd low net: Ellie Nelson 41.5
C FLIGHT WINNERS (33-40)
1st low gross: Bonnie Davidson 58
1st low net: ClaireWilkins 40
2nd low net: Joy Lippert 46
3rd low net: Katie Marshall 46.5
FUN FLIGHT WINNER
Marg Klassen
KPs (Closest to the Pin):
Hole No. 3: Pitt
Hole No. 7: Burns
LEAST PUTTS: Nelson 15
LONGEST PUTTS: Burns, Chris Panasiuk, Lippert, Vivienne Horn
VERNON GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB MEN’S DAY, JUNE 12
INDIVIDUAL, BLUE TEES
FIRST FLIGHT
1st low gross: Jason Bilodeau 71
1st low net: Thomas Yano 67
2nd low gross: Blaine Hartell 75
2nd low net: Greg Betts 69
SECOND FLIGHT
1st low gross: Ernie Gare 75
1st low net: Doug Smith 65
2nd low gross: Ken Friesen 79
2nd low net: Lorne Davies 68
THIRD FLIGHT:
1st low gross: Al Craigh 82
1st low net: Brant Jackson 67
2nd low gross: Paul Geier 84
2nd low net: Rob McCluskey 69
FOURTH FLIGHT:
1st low gross: Rob Tornberg 83
1st low net: Barry Lappin 64
2nd low gross: Rod Faust 84
2nd low net: Garry Pruden 69
DEUCE POT: ($12 each): Chris Rogers, John Martin, Ken Kurbis, Glenn Kitagawa, Gare, Brooks Christensen, Peter Smith
SKINS ($62 each): David Orr (x2), jackson, Earl Sutherland, Patrick Warner (x2)
VERNON GOLF CLUB AFTERNOON LADIES (9 HOLES) June 11
FIRST FLIGHT 0-25
1st low gross: Marilyn Vat 40 (Retro)
2nd low gross: Debbie Fisher 40
1st low net: Sherry Berube 33 (R)
2nd low net: Bonnie Germaniuk 33 (R)
SECOND FLIGHT 26-30
1st low gross: Veronica Jones 45
2nd low gross: Theresa Hirschbold 46
1st low net: Jane Causgrove-Reinhart 33 (R)
2nd low net: Linda Knapp 33
THIRD FLIGHT 31+
1st low gross: Betty Pyne 48
2nd low gross: Trudi Kos 49
1st low net: Janet Green 30
2nd low net: Linda Edwards 32
LONG PUTT (#6): Geri Longworth
KP #3: Causgrove-Reinhart, Jones
KP #5: Terry Muir
LEAST PUTTS: Jones 14
Birdies: Shawnee Harle (#8)
Deuces: Germaniuk (#3), Diane Magro (#3)
Chip-Ins: Jones (#2)
ROYAL YORK LADIES CLUB JUNE 11
FLIGHT A
Low gross: Kelly Smeeth 41
Low net: Blanche Delanoy 33
Long drive: Heather Mason
FLIGHT B
Low gross: Cora Prevost 46
Low net: Lisa Holmes 33.5
Long drive: Sue Weiss
FLIGHT C
Low gross: Mavis Holoiday 50 (Retro)
Low net: Isla Vanderlaar 34 (R)
Long drive: Holoiday
FLIGHT D
Low gross: Donna Brown 55
Low net: Marlene Boone 36
Long drive: Ellie Smith
FLIGHT FOR FUN: Marnie Kyle
LONG DRIVE: No winner
KPs: Mason, Joan Griffith, Vanderlaar
DEUCE, PAR POT, BIRDIE POT: Gloria Morgan (A birdie)
LONGEST PUTT: Morgan
PARTY IN THE SAND: Holoiday
CLOSEST TO HOOP: Griffith
ROYAL YORK MEN’S NIGHT JUNE 13
SPONSOR: COUNTRY BAKERY
FLIGHT 0-12
Low gross: Jason Wizniak 37
Low net: Brad Miller 34.5
Long drive: Miller
KP: Dean Chapple
FLIGHT 13-18
Low gross: Lune Wong 39
Low net: Alistair Bain 31 (Retro)
Long drive: Ron Peterson
KP: Tim Morine
FLIGHT 19 plus
Low gross: Brendan Chapple 42
Low net: Lonnie Wilcox 33
Long drive: James Sparks
KP: Al Brown
ALL PLAYERS
LONG PUTT (#2): Enrique
KP (#7): Dan Giesbrecht
DEUCES ($104) Giesbrecht
NET SKINS ($104): Scott McNabb (#6)
