FORE SCORES: North Okanagan weekly golf highlights

SPALLUMCHEEN BUSINESS LADIES GOLF CLUB, JULY 17
SPONSOR: SPALLUMCHEEN GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB
A FLIGHT WINNERS (0-25)
1st low gross: Katrina LeNoury 39
1st low net: Michele Brandle 33
2nd low net: Linda Gordon 35
3rd low net: Colette Burns 36
B FLIGHT WINNERS (26-32)
1st low gross: Ester Pitt 51 (Retro)
1st low net: Karen Paul 38
2nd low net: Agnes Sakakibara 42 (R)
3rd low net: Helen Beatty
C FLIGHT WINNERS (33-40)
1st low gross: Chris Panasiuk 54
1st low net: Joy Lippert 40
2nd low net: Claire Wilkins 42
3rd low net: Daisy Baker
FUN FLIGHT WINNER
Lesley Ostafew
KPs (Closest to the Pin):
Hole No. 3: Ostafew
Hole No. 7: Jewlie Milligan
LEAST PUTTS: Pitt 14
LONGEST DRIVES: LeNoury, Marilyn Schmolke, Mrilyn Greig, Gail Werschleer
SPALLUMCHEN GOLF CLUB MEN’S NIGHT JULY 17
FIRST FLIGHT
1st low gross 18: Paul Holtom 69
1st low net 18: Collin Bisssell 63
2nd low gross 18: Randy Strang 71
2nd low net 18: Dave Haverty 65
3rd low gross 18: N/A
3rd low net 18: N/A
1st low net front 9: Bob Davidson 31
1st low net back 9: Don Hlem 32
SECOND FLIGHT
1st low gross 18: Steve Burns 76
1st low net 18: Darold Zurkowsky 66
2nd low gross 18: Geordon Van Gelder 77 (R)
2nd low net 18: Jeff Work 67 (R)
3rd low gross 18: Dan Gradiner 77
3rd low net 18: Glen Fester 67
1st low net front 9: Charlie Briskham 34 (R)
1st low net back 9: Wayne Brown 31 (R)
THIRD FLIGHT
1st low gross 18: Keith Bruce 81
1st low net 18: Gord Fox 66 (R)
2nd low gross 18: Gold Holm 82 (R)
2nd low net 18: Tom Gordon 66
3rd low gross 18: Dave Hoyte 82
3rd low net 18: Tom Wild 68
1st low net front 9: Danny Morris 33
1st low net back 9: Goose 30
FOURTH FLIGHT
1st low gross 18: Harry Bowker 82
1st low net 18: Dave Hank 66 (R)
2nd low gross 18: DAve Minshall 85 (R)
2nd low net 18: Ian Gibson 66
3rd low gross 18: Bob Collins 85
3rd low net 18: Louie Siewertsen 68 (R)
1st low net front 9: Bill Smith 31
1st low net back 9: Ron Epp 30
VERNON GOLF CLUB AFTERNOON LADIES (9 HOLES) July 16
STABLEFORD GAME
25 Stableford points: Geri Longworth
24 Stableford points: Carla Dahlen, Cindy Stone, Marilyn Vat
23 Stableford points: Barb Stevens
22 Stableford points: Karen Kindrachuk, Teri Muir, Dianne Talbot, Lynn Webster
21 Stableford points: Linda Edwards, Sol Lagera
20 Stableford points: Debbie Fisher, Betty Pyne
19 Stableford points: Susan Anderson, Sue Beaudry, Jane Causgrove-Reinhart, Beth Houston, Donna Schultz
18 Stableford points: Penny Birmingham, Janet Green, Rose Kristian, Diane Magro, Maria Smith, Mena Tukid
17 Stableford points: Theresa Hirschbold, Rae Jensen, Trudy Kos, Lisa Krushen, Maureen Vincent
16 Stableford points: Jo Connelly, Tina Gabriele, Michele Short, Wendy Warner
15 Stableford points: Nancy Davies, Bonnie Germaniuk, Linda Knapp, Johan Thornton
LONG PUTT (#9): Barb Greenan
KP #3: Davies
KP #5: Longworth
Birdies: Longworth, Vat (both on #6)
Deuces: Davies (#3), Fisher (#3), Stevens (#5), Schultz (#5), Longworth (#5)
Chip-Ins: Longworth (#6)
ROYAL YORK LADIES CLUB JULY 16
FLIGHT A
Low gross: Marci Henderson 44
Low net: Blanche Delanoy 37
Long drive: Delanoy
FLIGHT B
Low gross: Heather Mason 45
Low net: Judy Thrift 33
Long drive: Priscilla Payne
FLIGHT C
Low gross: Betty Therrien 51
Low net: Ashley Spark 33.5
Long drive: Sharon Bain
FLIGHT D
Low gross: Isobel Kay 50 (R)
Low net: Alma Marshall 31
Long drive: Kay
FLIGHT FOR FUN: Alena Strzelecki
LONG DRIVE: Jennifer Nelson
KPs: Mason, Marge Destree, Lois Mollard, Nelson
DEUCE, PAR POT, BIRDIE POT: Mason (B birdie)
LEAST PUTTS: Kay 14
LONGEST PUTT: Strzelecki
PARTY IN THE SAND: Bain
CLOSEST TO HOOP: Shirley Cocking
ROYAL YORK MEN’S NIGHT JULY 11
SPONSOR: ROYAL YORK MEN’S CLUB
FLIGHT 0-12
Low gross: Scott Patton 38
Low net: Lyle Hinds 34
Long drive: Ron Mills
KP: Patton
FLIGHT 13-18
Low gross: Blake Fredrickson 41 (R)
Low net: Alistair Bain 32.5
Long drive: Steve Clark
KP: Ron Peterson
FLIGHT 19 plus
Low gross: Andres Nordling 43
Low net: Rich Hocher 31
Long drive: Ian Olive
KP: Olive
ALL PLAYERS
LONG PUTT (#2): George Kocsis
KP (#7): Mills
DEUCES ($82) Bill Fowler
NET SKINS Dan Giesbrecht (#5), Kieth Sather (#8), Olive (#9), (each $27)
