FORE SCORES: North Okanagan weekly golf highlights

Golf courses in North Okanagan begin their special day/night action

Results from around the North Okanagan links…

SPALLUMCHEEN BUSINESS LADIES GOLF CLUB, JULY 17

SPONSOR: SPALLUMCHEEN GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB

A FLIGHT WINNERS (0-25)

1st low gross: Katrina LeNoury 39

1st low net: Michele Brandle 33

2nd low net: Linda Gordon 35

3rd low net: Colette Burns 36

B FLIGHT WINNERS (26-32)

1st low gross: Ester Pitt 51 (Retro)

1st low net: Karen Paul 38

2nd low net: Agnes Sakakibara 42 (R)

3rd low net: Helen Beatty

C FLIGHT WINNERS (33-40)

1st low gross: Chris Panasiuk 54

1st low net: Joy Lippert 40

2nd low net: Claire Wilkins 42

3rd low net: Daisy Baker

FUN FLIGHT WINNER

Lesley Ostafew

KPs (Closest to the Pin):

Hole No. 3: Ostafew

Hole No. 7: Jewlie Milligan

LEAST PUTTS: Pitt 14

LONGEST DRIVES: LeNoury, Marilyn Schmolke, Mrilyn Greig, Gail Werschleer

SPALLUMCHEN GOLF CLUB MEN’S NIGHT JULY 17

FIRST FLIGHT

1st low gross 18: Paul Holtom 69

1st low net 18: Collin Bisssell 63

2nd low gross 18: Randy Strang 71

2nd low net 18: Dave Haverty 65

3rd low gross 18: N/A

3rd low net 18: N/A

1st low net front 9: Bob Davidson 31

1st low net back 9: Don Hlem 32

SECOND FLIGHT

1st low gross 18: Steve Burns 76

1st low net 18: Darold Zurkowsky 66

2nd low gross 18: Geordon Van Gelder 77 (R)

2nd low net 18: Jeff Work 67 (R)

3rd low gross 18: Dan Gradiner 77

3rd low net 18: Glen Fester 67

1st low net front 9: Charlie Briskham 34 (R)

1st low net back 9: Wayne Brown 31 (R)

THIRD FLIGHT

1st low gross 18: Keith Bruce 81

1st low net 18: Gord Fox 66 (R)

2nd low gross 18: Gold Holm 82 (R)

2nd low net 18: Tom Gordon 66

3rd low gross 18: Dave Hoyte 82

3rd low net 18: Tom Wild 68

1st low net front 9: Danny Morris 33

1st low net back 9: Goose 30

FOURTH FLIGHT

1st low gross 18: Harry Bowker 82

1st low net 18: Dave Hank 66 (R)

2nd low gross 18: DAve Minshall 85 (R)

2nd low net 18: Ian Gibson 66

3rd low gross 18: Bob Collins 85

3rd low net 18: Louie Siewertsen 68 (R)

1st low net front 9: Bill Smith 31

1st low net back 9: Ron Epp 30

VERNON GOLF CLUB AFTERNOON LADIES (9 HOLES) July 16

STABLEFORD GAME

25 Stableford points: Geri Longworth

24 Stableford points: Carla Dahlen, Cindy Stone, Marilyn Vat

23 Stableford points: Barb Stevens

22 Stableford points: Karen Kindrachuk, Teri Muir, Dianne Talbot, Lynn Webster

21 Stableford points: Linda Edwards, Sol Lagera

20 Stableford points: Debbie Fisher, Betty Pyne

19 Stableford points: Susan Anderson, Sue Beaudry, Jane Causgrove-Reinhart, Beth Houston, Donna Schultz

18 Stableford points: Penny Birmingham, Janet Green, Rose Kristian, Diane Magro, Maria Smith, Mena Tukid

17 Stableford points: Theresa Hirschbold, Rae Jensen, Trudy Kos, Lisa Krushen, Maureen Vincent

16 Stableford points: Jo Connelly, Tina Gabriele, Michele Short, Wendy Warner

15 Stableford points: Nancy Davies, Bonnie Germaniuk, Linda Knapp, Johan Thornton

LONG PUTT (#9): Barb Greenan

KP #3: Davies

KP #5: Longworth

Birdies: Longworth, Vat (both on #6)

Deuces: Davies (#3), Fisher (#3), Stevens (#5), Schultz (#5), Longworth (#5)

Chip-Ins: Longworth (#6)

ROYAL YORK LADIES CLUB JULY 16

FLIGHT A

Low gross: Marci Henderson 44

Low net: Blanche Delanoy 37

Long drive: Delanoy

FLIGHT B

Low gross: Heather Mason 45

Low net: Judy Thrift 33

Long drive: Priscilla Payne

FLIGHT C

Low gross: Betty Therrien 51

Low net: Ashley Spark 33.5

Long drive: Sharon Bain

FLIGHT D

Low gross: Isobel Kay 50 (R)

Low net: Alma Marshall 31

Long drive: Kay

FLIGHT FOR FUN: Alena Strzelecki

LONG DRIVE: Jennifer Nelson

KPs: Mason, Marge Destree, Lois Mollard, Nelson

DEUCE, PAR POT, BIRDIE POT: Mason (B birdie)

LEAST PUTTS: Kay 14

LONGEST PUTT: Strzelecki

PARTY IN THE SAND: Bain

CLOSEST TO HOOP: Shirley Cocking

ROYAL YORK MEN’S NIGHT JULY 11

SPONSOR: ROYAL YORK MEN’S CLUB

FLIGHT 0-12

Low gross: Scott Patton 38

Low net: Lyle Hinds 34

Long drive: Ron Mills

KP: Patton

FLIGHT 13-18

Low gross: Blake Fredrickson 41 (R)

Low net: Alistair Bain 32.5

Long drive: Steve Clark

KP: Ron Peterson

FLIGHT 19 plus

Low gross: Andres Nordling 43

Low net: Rich Hocher 31

Long drive: Ian Olive

KP: Olive

ALL PLAYERS

LONG PUTT (#2): George Kocsis

KP (#7): Mills

DEUCES ($82) Bill Fowler

NET SKINS Dan Giesbrecht (#5), Kieth Sather (#8), Olive (#9), (each $27)


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
