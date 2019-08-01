FORE SCORES: North Okanagan weekly golf highlights

Results from around the North Okanagan links…
SPALLUMCHEEN LADIES GOLF CLUB, JULY 30
A FLIGHT WINNERS (0-24)
1st low gross: Neva Gigliuk 86
1st low net: Linda Spiller 72
2nd low net: Cathie McLaren 72
3rd low net: Debbie Stenerson 74
B FLIGHT WINNERS (25-31)
1st low gross: Nancy Helm 97
1st low net: Sheren Kripps 71
2nd low net: Karen Paul 74
3rd low net: Jacqui Jakeman 75
C FLIGHT WINNERS (32-35)
1st low gross: Sharon Fuhr 101
1st low net: Bev Rundell 73
2nd low net: Rikki Wintermute 76
3rd low net: Linda MacLeod 76
D FLIGHT WINNERS (36+)
1st low gross: Jacqueline Sullivan 101
1st low net: Maxine Clarke 65
2nd low net: Barb Logan 74
3rd low net: Edel Venus 78
KPs (Closest to the Pin): Marie Bernard; Linda Bridgeman; Sandra Chester
LONGEST DRIVES: Spiller; Helm; Rundell; Sullivan
CLOSEST TO LINE: Gigliuk; Helm; Wintermute; Sullivan
CHIP-INs: Kripps (#15); Kay Cornish (#15); Rundell (#13); Logan (#7); MacLeod (#6
SPALLUMCHEN GOLF CLUB MEN’S NIGHT JULY 24
FIRST FLIGHT
1st low gross 18: JP 74
1st low net 18: Bob Davidson 66
2nd low gross 18: Al Siewertsen 75 (Retro)
2nd low net 18: Brian Knourek 69 (R)
3rd low gross 18: Darryl Zubot 75
3rd low net 18: Tyler Galenzoski 69 (R)
1st low net front 9: Dave Gray 33
1st low net back 9: Don Helm 34
SECOND FLIGHT
1st low gross 18: Don Redgwell 75
1st low net 18: Bill Lukacs 67
2nd low gross 18: Dave Hoyte (81)
2nd low net 18: King Cam 68
3rd low gross 18: Bob Smith 81 (R)
3rd low net 18: Rod Tanner 69 (R)
1st low net front 9: Brian Hobenshield 34
1st low net back 9: Dave Schneider 33
THIRD FLIGHT
1st low gross 18: Randy Glatiotis 66
1st low net 18: Gord Fox 80
2nd low gross 18: TJ Colovos 82
2nd low net 18: Tom Gordon 67
3rd low gross 18: Matt K 84 (R)
3rd low net 18: Harry Bowker 69 (R)
1st low net front 9: Danny Morris 31
1st low net back 9: Tom Wild 30
FOURTH FLIGHT
1st low gross 18: Ron Epp 88 (R)
1st low net 18: Scott Usher 68
2nd low gross 18: Randy Page 88 (R)
2nd low net 18: Bruce Kerr 70 (R)
3rd low gross 18: Dave Hank 89 (R)
3rd low net 18: Bill Smith 70 (R)
1st low net front 9: Dan Bloomfield 32 (R)
1st low net back 9: Frank Marasco
VERNON GOLF CLUB AFTERNOON LADIES (9 HOLES) July 31
FIRST FLIGHT 0-25
1st low gross: Marilyn Vat 38
2nd low gross: Lynn Webster 45
1st low net: Lisa Krushen 36 (R)
2nd low net: Connie Traxel 36
SECOND FLIGHT 26-30
1st low gross: Carley Rangen 52
2nd low gross: Penny Birmingham 57
1st low net: Susan Anderson 43
2nd low net:Annie Hecimovic 45
THIRD FLIGHT 31+
1st low gross: Deanna Moglove 52 (R)
2nd low gross: Jo Connelly 52
1st low net: Candis Eikerman 34
2nd low net: Barb Stevens 37
LONG PUTT (#12): Dianne Talbot
KP #14: Trudi Kos
KP #17: Webster
LEAST PUTTS: Karen Kindrachuk 13
Birdies: Vat (#13)
Deuces: None
Chip-Ins: None
ROYAL YORK LADIES CLUB JULY 30
FLIGHT A
Low gross: Jewlie Milligan 41
Low net: Jeanne Wilkie 34
Long drive: Heather Hornell
FLIGHT B
Low gross: Heather Mason 40
Low net: Lisa Holmes 30.5
Long drive: Holmes
FLIGHT C
Low gross: Kim Schwaerzle 43
Low net: Donna Settle 29
Long drive: Kathy Saul Fowler
FLIGHT D
Low gross: Marg Holmes 52
Low net: Lillian Stewart 35
Long drive: Holmes
FLIGHT FOR FUN: Lorill Crabbie
LONG DRIVE: Carol Kaiser
KPs: Milligan, Cora Prevost, Stewart, Mavis Holoiday
DEUCE, PAR POT, BIRDIE POT: Ester Wallis, Lsa Holmes, Marnie Kovacs (B Par); Prevost, Lisa Holmes, Sandy Melvin (B Birdie); Joanne McIntyre (C Birdie)
HIDDEN HOLE: Lisa Holmes, McIntyre
LEAST PUTTS: Heather Mason 12
LONGEST PUTT: Milligan
PARTY IN THE SAND: Pam Hall
CLOSEST TO HOOP: Shirley Cocking
ROYAL YORK LADIES CLUB JULY 23
FLIGHT A
Low gross: Jean Wilkie 35
Low net: Marci Henderson 38
Long drive: Wilkie
FLIGHT B
Low gross: Heather Mason 41
Low net: Priscilla Payne 30.5
Long drive: Sandy Melvin
FLIGHT C
Low gross: Ashley Spark 46
Low net: Sharon Bain 33 (Retro)
Long drive: Kim Schwaerzle
FLIGHT D
Low gross: Lillian Stewart 52
Low net: Isobel Kay 36
Long drive: Stewart
FLIGHT FOR FUN: Alena Strzelecki
LONG DRIVE: Kim Poirrer
KPs: Henderson, McIntyre, Isla Vandelaar
DEUCE, PAR POT, BIRDIE POT: Mason, Payne (B Par); Bain (C Par)
HIDDEN HOLE: No winner
LEAST PUTTS: Melvin 15
LONGEST PUTT: Payne
PARTY IN THE SAND: Bain
CLOSEST TO HOOP: Spark
ROYAL YORK MEN’S NIGHT JULY 25
SPONSOR: NELSON’S GLASS
FLIGHT 0-12
Low gross: Jim Maundrell 35
Low net: Jason Wizniak 34
Long drive: Wizniak
KP: Lyle Hinds
FLIGHT 13-18
Low gross: Lune Wong 40
Low net: Cliff Smith 33
Long drive: Roland Bouchard
KP: Dan Giesbrecht
FLIGHT 19 plus
Low gross: Derby Danyk 44
Low net: Chad Pieper 30
Long drive: Joe Cramer
KP: Derby Danyk
ALL PLAYERS
LONG PUTT (#2): Glenn Phillips
KP (#7): Alistair Bain
DEUCES ($86) Wizniak
NET SKINS Vern Wong, Glenn Mitchell (each $43)
