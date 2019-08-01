FORE SCORES: North Okanagan weekly golf highlights

Golf courses in North Okanagan begin their special day/night action

Results from around the North Okanagan links…

SPALLUMCHEEN LADIES GOLF CLUB, JULY 30

A FLIGHT WINNERS (0-24)

1st low gross: Neva Gigliuk 86

1st low net: Linda Spiller 72

2nd low net: Cathie McLaren 72

3rd low net: Debbie Stenerson 74

B FLIGHT WINNERS (25-31)

1st low gross: Nancy Helm 97

1st low net: Sheren Kripps 71

2nd low net: Karen Paul 74

3rd low net: Jacqui Jakeman 75

C FLIGHT WINNERS (32-35)

1st low gross: Sharon Fuhr 101

1st low net: Bev Rundell 73

2nd low net: Rikki Wintermute 76

3rd low net: Linda MacLeod 76

D FLIGHT WINNERS (36+)

1st low gross: Jacqueline Sullivan 101

1st low net: Maxine Clarke 65

2nd low net: Barb Logan 74

3rd low net: Edel Venus 78

KPs (Closest to the Pin): Marie Bernard; Linda Bridgeman; Sandra Chester

LONGEST DRIVES: Spiller; Helm; Rundell; Sullivan

CLOSEST TO LINE: Gigliuk; Helm; Wintermute; Sullivan

CHIP-INs: Kripps (#15); Kay Cornish (#15); Rundell (#13); Logan (#7); MacLeod (#6

SPALLUMCHEN GOLF CLUB MEN’S NIGHT JULY 24

FIRST FLIGHT

1st low gross 18: JP 74

1st low net 18: Bob Davidson 66

2nd low gross 18: Al Siewertsen 75 (Retro)

2nd low net 18: Brian Knourek 69 (R)

3rd low gross 18: Darryl Zubot 75

3rd low net 18: Tyler Galenzoski 69 (R)

1st low net front 9: Dave Gray 33

1st low net back 9: Don Helm 34

SECOND FLIGHT

1st low gross 18: Don Redgwell 75

1st low net 18: Bill Lukacs 67

2nd low gross 18: Dave Hoyte (81)

2nd low net 18: King Cam 68

3rd low gross 18: Bob Smith 81 (R)

3rd low net 18: Rod Tanner 69 (R)

1st low net front 9: Brian Hobenshield 34

1st low net back 9: Dave Schneider 33

THIRD FLIGHT

1st low gross 18: Randy Glatiotis 66

1st low net 18: Gord Fox 80

2nd low gross 18: TJ Colovos 82

2nd low net 18: Tom Gordon 67

3rd low gross 18: Matt K 84 (R)

3rd low net 18: Harry Bowker 69 (R)

1st low net front 9: Danny Morris 31

1st low net back 9: Tom Wild 30

FOURTH FLIGHT

1st low gross 18: Ron Epp 88 (R)

1st low net 18: Scott Usher 68

2nd low gross 18: Randy Page 88 (R)

2nd low net 18: Bruce Kerr 70 (R)

3rd low gross 18: Dave Hank 89 (R)

3rd low net 18: Bill Smith 70 (R)

1st low net front 9: Dan Bloomfield 32 (R)

1st low net back 9: Frank Marasco

VERNON GOLF CLUB AFTERNOON LADIES (9 HOLES) July 31

FIRST FLIGHT 0-25

1st low gross: Marilyn Vat 38

2nd low gross: Lynn Webster 45

1st low net: Lisa Krushen 36 (R)

2nd low net: Connie Traxel 36

SECOND FLIGHT 26-30

1st low gross: Carley Rangen 52

2nd low gross: Penny Birmingham 57

1st low net: Susan Anderson 43

2nd low net:Annie Hecimovic 45

THIRD FLIGHT 31+

1st low gross: Deanna Moglove 52 (R)

2nd low gross: Jo Connelly 52

1st low net: Candis Eikerman 34

2nd low net: Barb Stevens 37

LONG PUTT (#12): Dianne Talbot

KP #14: Trudi Kos

KP #17: Webster

LEAST PUTTS: Karen Kindrachuk 13

Birdies: Vat (#13)

Deuces: None

Chip-Ins: None

ROYAL YORK LADIES CLUB JULY 30

FLIGHT A

Low gross: Jewlie Milligan 41

Low net: Jeanne Wilkie 34

Long drive: Heather Hornell

FLIGHT B

Low gross: Heather Mason 40

Low net: Lisa Holmes 30.5

Long drive: Holmes

FLIGHT C

Low gross: Kim Schwaerzle 43

Low net: Donna Settle 29

Long drive: Kathy Saul Fowler

FLIGHT D

Low gross: Marg Holmes 52

Low net: Lillian Stewart 35

Long drive: Holmes

FLIGHT FOR FUN: Lorill Crabbie

LONG DRIVE: Carol Kaiser

KPs: Milligan, Cora Prevost, Stewart, Mavis Holoiday

DEUCE, PAR POT, BIRDIE POT: Ester Wallis, Lsa Holmes, Marnie Kovacs (B Par); Prevost, Lisa Holmes, Sandy Melvin (B Birdie); Joanne McIntyre (C Birdie)

HIDDEN HOLE: Lisa Holmes, McIntyre

LEAST PUTTS: Heather Mason 12

LONGEST PUTT: Milligan

PARTY IN THE SAND: Pam Hall

CLOSEST TO HOOP: Shirley Cocking

ROYAL YORK LADIES CLUB JULY 23

FLIGHT A

Low gross: Jean Wilkie 35

Low net: Marci Henderson 38

Long drive: Wilkie

FLIGHT B

Low gross: Heather Mason 41

Low net: Priscilla Payne 30.5

Long drive: Sandy Melvin

FLIGHT C

Low gross: Ashley Spark 46

Low net: Sharon Bain 33 (Retro)

Long drive: Kim Schwaerzle

FLIGHT D

Low gross: Lillian Stewart 52

Low net: Isobel Kay 36

Long drive: Stewart

FLIGHT FOR FUN: Alena Strzelecki

LONG DRIVE: Kim Poirrer

KPs: Henderson, McIntyre, Isla Vandelaar

DEUCE, PAR POT, BIRDIE POT: Mason, Payne (B Par); Bain (C Par)

HIDDEN HOLE: No winner

LEAST PUTTS: Melvin 15

LONGEST PUTT: Payne

PARTY IN THE SAND: Bain

CLOSEST TO HOOP: Spark

ROYAL YORK MEN’S NIGHT JULY 25

SPONSOR: NELSON’S GLASS

FLIGHT 0-12

Low gross: Jim Maundrell 35

Low net: Jason Wizniak 34

Long drive: Wizniak

KP: Lyle Hinds

FLIGHT 13-18

Low gross: Lune Wong 40

Low net: Cliff Smith 33

Long drive: Roland Bouchard

KP: Dan Giesbrecht

FLIGHT 19 plus

Low gross: Derby Danyk 44

Low net: Chad Pieper 30

Long drive: Joe Cramer

KP: Derby Danyk

ALL PLAYERS

LONG PUTT (#2): Glenn Phillips

KP (#7): Alistair Bain

DEUCES ($86) Wizniak

NET SKINS Vern Wong, Glenn Mitchell (each $43)



