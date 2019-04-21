FORE SCORES: North Okanagan weekly golf highlights

Golf courses in North Okanagan begin their special day/night action

Results from around the North Okanagan links…

VERNON GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB SENIOR MEN’S DAY

APRIL 16, TWO-MAN TEAMS, ONE BEST NET

FIRST

Ron Crumley/Rod Vance 58

Second

Don McKay/Ken Kurbis 61 (countback)

Third

Dennis MacPherson/Brian Stevens 61 (countback)

Fourth

Barry Muramatsu/Don McLeod 61 (countback)

Fifth

Kevin Chomn/Bob Forsyth 61 (countback)

Sixth

Gord Moug/Ted Moug 62

KP (0-17): Ron Reinhart

KP (18+): Paul Koltek

LONG PUTT (#18): Blaine Olsen

DEUCES: Paul Geier, Gerry Skura, Vance, Muramatsu, Chomin, Russell Crawford, McKay

VERNON GOLF CLUB AFTERNOON LADIES

APRIL 16, (9 Holes)

FIRST FLIGHT (0-24)

1st low gross: Marilyn Vat, 39

2nd low gross: Marla Tyalor 41

1st low net: Lynn Hadfield, 33

2nd low net: Anne Monteith 37

SECOND FLIGHT (25-31)

1st low gross: Jane Causgrove-Reinhart 46

2nd low gross: Carley Kitagawa 47 (retro)

1st low net: Cloey Martin 34 (retro)

2nd low net: Penny Birmingham 34

THIRD FLIGHT (32+)

1st low gross: Deanna Moglove 53

2nd low gross: Dianne Talbot 54

1st low net: Karen Winsor Geatros 37

2nd low net: Candis Eikerman, 38

Long putt (No. 2): Vat

Least putts: Hadfield 13

KP: (No. 3): Sherry Berube; (No. 5): Taylor

BIRDIES: Lisa Krushen

CHIP-INS: Krushen (No. 9)

VERNON GOLF CLUB MEN’S DAY

INDIVIDUAL, WHITE TEES

FIRST FLIGHT

1st low gross: Cody Edwards 80

1st low net: Thomas Yano 68

2nd low gross: Bob Webster 78

2nd low net: Reid Church 71

SECOND FLIGHT

1st low gross: Glenn Kitagawa 79

1st low net: Peter Smith 69

2nd low gross: Clark Inglish 80

2nd low net: Al Craig 69

THIRD FLIGHT

1st low gross: Chad Gilroy 86

1st low net: Doug Harrington 69

2nd low gross: Peter Murray 87

2nd low net: Gary Cooper 71

FOURTH FLIGHT

1st low gross: Dan Nadeau 83

1st low net: Chris Mobbs 67

2nd low gross: Dean Banks 90

2nd low net: Ron Woitzik

DEUCE POT: Bob Birmingham ($80)

SKINS: Birmingham, Geoff Cleaveley (x2), Church (x2), Edwards, Jay Wilkinson, Nadeau (x2), Wally Tutkaluk

SPALLUMCHEEN BUSINESS LADIES GOLF CLUB, APRIL 17

SPONSOR: Spallumcheen Golf Course

A FLIGHT WINNERS (0-25)

1st low gross: Tara Brown 40

1st low net: Karen Paul 35.5

2nd low net: Michelle Sinclair 36

3rd low net: Laura Guidi 37.5

B FLIGHT WINNERS (26-32)

1st low gross: Naidene Shannon 51

1st low net: Gillian Kilgour 38

2nd low net: Helen Beaty 39

3rd low net: Gwen Langley 39

C FLIGHT WINNERS (28-33)

1st low gross: Laurie Bell 61

1st low net: Jay Lippert 49

FUN FLIGHT WINNERS (draw name)

Maria Sundquist

KPs (Closest to the Pin):

Hole No. 3/12: Leslie Ostafew

Hole No. 7/15: Brown

LEAST PUTTS: Michele Brandle 13

LONGEST PUTTS: Linda Gordon, Shannon, Bell, Noelle Typusiak

SPALLUMCHEEN GOLF COURSE MEN’S NIGHT, APRIL 17

FIRST FLIGHT

1st low gross 18 holes: Jesse Peterson 73

1st low net 18 holes: Bob Smith 65

2nd low gross 18: Randy Strang 74

2nd low net 18: Steve Burns 68

3rd low gross 18: Scott Patton 75

3rd low net 18: Don Helm 69 (retro)

1st low net front 9: Dave Haverty 35

2nd low net back 9: Tyler Galenzoski 31

SECOND FLIGHT

1st low gross 18 holes: Doug Kuhn 77

1st low net 18 holes: Gary Gilchrist 69

2nd low gross 18: Garney Howard 80 (retro)

2nd low net 18: Bob Davidson 70

1st low net front 9: Bryan Cook 34

2nd low net back 9: Don Redgwell 32

THIRD FLIGHT

1st low gross 18 holes: Dan Schute 82

1st low net 18 holes: Duane Batty 71

2nd low gross 18: Bob Shannon 88

2nd low net 18: Clay Anderson 74 (retro)

1st low net front 9: Randy Page 38 (retro)

2nd low net back 9: Russell Brown 36 (retro)

FOURTH FLIGHT

1st low gross 18 holes: Goose 83

1st low net 18 holes: Jim McLaren 64

2nd low gross 18: Bill Lukacs 85

2nd low net 18: Chuck Ainsworth 70 (retro)

3rd low gross 18: Harry Bowker 87

3rd low net 18: Gordon Rowland 70 (retro)

1st low net front 9: Hubie Petersen 35

2nd low net back 9: Glen Guest 31

Previous story
Maple Leafs a win away from reaching second round for first time since 2004
Next story
Reid dynamite in field for Vernon’s Competition Exteriors

Just Posted

Vernon Easter egg hunts delight kids

Photographer Katherine Peters captured some cool images of little ones enjoying Easter egg hunts

Update: RCMP confirm body found at Kelowna’s Gyro Beach

Police tape is blocking part of the beach and several RCMP officers are on scene.

Armstrong student shows skill at provincial finals

Aidan Eglin won the website development competition at Skills Canada’s B.C. finals in Abbotsford

Enderby Fire Department rescues kittens

Homeowner not aware kittens were in wood pile in yard near where garbage pile fire got out of hand

Township open burning winds down

Spallumcheen reminds residents of regulation changes as open burning concludes April 30

‘No answers:’ Canadians react to Sri Lanka bombings that killed hundreds

The co-ordinated bomb attacks killed at least 207 people and injured 450 more on Easter Sunday

Pets still missing after Peachland home fire

Two Pomeranians and two cats are missing after fire

UBC Okanagan scientist offers gardening tips

Miranda Hart talks dirt

Regional district backs more consultation on plans to help caribou

It is feared that the caribou recovery plans could result in closure of backcountry areas

Kootnekoff: Easter Bunny legal woes

Several years ago, our young daughter needed to know: “Is Santa Claus… Continue reading

Man dies in snowmobile accident during Sun Peaks race near Kamloops

The remainder of races have been cancelled

Children gather for Easter festival in Summerland

Fourth annual Easter Egg-stravaganza included activities and egg hunt

QUIZ: How much do you know about Easter?

Take this short quiz and put your knowledge to the test

B.C. VIEWS: NDP’s lawyer show is turning into a horror movie

Court actions pile up over pipelines, car insurance, care aides

Most Read