FORE SCORES: North Okanagan weekly golf highlights

Results from around the North Okanagan links…
VERNON GOLF CLUB AFTERNOON LADIES
APRIL 23, (9 Holes)
FIRST FLIGHT (0-24)
1st low gross: Marilyn Vat, 40
2nd low gross: Anne Monteith, 45
1st low net: Sherry Berube, 35
2nd low net: Karen Kindrachuk, 37
SECOND FLIGHT (25-31)
1st low gross: Geri Longworth, 42
2nd low gross: Bonnie Germaniuk, 48 (retro)
1st low net: Carley Kitagawa, 34
2nd low net: Edie Pielak, 35 (retro)
THIRD FLIGHT (32+)
1st low gross: Trudi Kos, 51
2nd low gross: Deanna Moglove, 52 (retro)
1st low net: Barb Stevens, 34 (retro)
2nd low net: Linda Edwards,34
Long putt (No. 6): Johan Thornton
Least putts: Martin, 15 (retro)
KP: (No. 3): Monteith; (No. 5): Diane Magro
BIRDIES: Martin (#8)
CHIP-INS: Kos (No. 2)
VERNON GOLF CLUB MEN’S DAY
APRIL 24, TWO-MAN TEAMS, BEST NET
FIRST FLIGHT
1st: Peter Murray/John Price 59
2nd: Jim Sparrow/Garry Pruden 54 (retro)
3rd: Glenn Kitagawa/Dale Innis 54 (retro)
4th: Brian Ostafew/Bob Webster 54 (retro)
SECOND FLIGHT
1st: Dan Colton/Clark Inglis 60
2nd: Al Craig/Dennis Hamaguchi 61
3rd: Tim Ouellette/Doug Buckingham (63 retro)
4th: Rob Tornberg/Bill Smith 63 (retro)
DEUCE POT: Kitagawa, Thomas Yano, Doug Smith, Brett Murray ($24, 0-13); Hank Durand, Colton ($152, 14+)
SKINS: Gary Coopers (x2), Bill Marshall, Kitagawa, Yano, Bill Smith, Dan Nadeau, Jay Wilkinson, Sparrow (x2), Graydon Brown, Joe McFadden ($25)
SPALLUMCHEEN BUSINESS LADIES GOLF CLUB, APRIL 24
SPONSOR: Bourbon Street
A FLIGHT WINNERS (0-25)
1st low gross: Michele Brandle 43
1st low net: Julie Milligan 33.5
2nd low net: Karen Paul 35.5
3rd low net: Collette Burns 37
B FLIGHT WINNERS (26-32)
1st low gross: Naidene Shannon 54 (retro)
1st low net: Gillian Kilgour 38.5
2nd low net: Pat Neilson 39 (retro)
3rd low net: Gwen Langley 39 (retro)
C FLIGHT WINNERS (28-33)
1st low gross: Marilyn Greig 58
1st low net: Laurie Bell 46
2nd low net: Susan Pliska 48
3rd low net: Joy Lippert 52.5
FUN FLIGHT WINNER
Julie Glinsbockel
KPs (Closest to the Pin):
Hole No. 3: Burns
Hole No. 7: Ball
LEAST PUTTS: Marilyn Schmolke 14
LONGEST PUTTS: Joann Little, Schmolke, Greig, Terry McCartney
ROYAL YORK MEN’S NIGHT, APRIL 26
FIRST FLIGHT
Low gross: Wayne Wicklund 36
Low net: Jason Wizniak 32
Long drive: Scott Patton
KP: Patton
SECOND FLIGHT
Low gross: Vernon Wong 38
Low net: George Kocsis 34
Long drive:Brian Flint
KP: Lune Wong
THIRD FLIGHT
Low gross: Les Larcombe 45
Low net: Bruce York 34
Long drive: Shawn Tronson
KP: Keith Sather
ALL PLAYERS
Long putt #2: Toby McLeod
KP #7: Rick McLaughlin
Deuces: McLaughlin, Brad Miller