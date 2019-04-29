FORE SCORES: North Okanagan weekly golf highlights

Golf courses in North Okanagan begin their special day/night action

Results from around the North Okanagan links…

VERNON GOLF CLUB AFTERNOON LADIES

APRIL 23, (9 Holes)

FIRST FLIGHT (0-24)

1st low gross: Marilyn Vat, 40

2nd low gross: Anne Monteith, 45

1st low net: Sherry Berube, 35

2nd low net: Karen Kindrachuk, 37

SECOND FLIGHT (25-31)

1st low gross: Geri Longworth, 42

2nd low gross: Bonnie Germaniuk, 48 (retro)

1st low net: Carley Kitagawa, 34

2nd low net: Edie Pielak, 35 (retro)

THIRD FLIGHT (32+)

1st low gross: Trudi Kos, 51

2nd low gross: Deanna Moglove, 52 (retro)

1st low net: Barb Stevens, 34 (retro)

2nd low net: Linda Edwards,34

Long putt (No. 6): Johan Thornton

Least putts: Martin, 15 (retro)

KP: (No. 3): Monteith; (No. 5): Diane Magro

BIRDIES: Martin (#8)

CHIP-INS: Kos (No. 2)

VERNON GOLF CLUB MEN’S DAY

APRIL 24, TWO-MAN TEAMS, BEST NET

FIRST FLIGHT

1st: Peter Murray/John Price 59

2nd: Jim Sparrow/Garry Pruden 54 (retro)

3rd: Glenn Kitagawa/Dale Innis 54 (retro)

4th: Brian Ostafew/Bob Webster 54 (retro)

SECOND FLIGHT

1st: Dan Colton/Clark Inglis 60

2nd: Al Craig/Dennis Hamaguchi 61

3rd: Tim Ouellette/Doug Buckingham (63 retro)

4th: Rob Tornberg/Bill Smith 63 (retro)

DEUCE POT: Kitagawa, Thomas Yano, Doug Smith, Brett Murray ($24, 0-13); Hank Durand, Colton ($152, 14+)

SKINS: Gary Coopers (x2), Bill Marshall, Kitagawa, Yano, Bill Smith, Dan Nadeau, Jay Wilkinson, Sparrow (x2), Graydon Brown, Joe McFadden ($25)

SPALLUMCHEEN BUSINESS LADIES GOLF CLUB, APRIL 24

SPONSOR: Bourbon Street

A FLIGHT WINNERS (0-25)

1st low gross: Michele Brandle 43

1st low net: Julie Milligan 33.5

2nd low net: Karen Paul 35.5

3rd low net: Collette Burns 37

B FLIGHT WINNERS (26-32)

1st low gross: Naidene Shannon 54 (retro)

1st low net: Gillian Kilgour 38.5

2nd low net: Pat Neilson 39 (retro)

3rd low net: Gwen Langley 39 (retro)

C FLIGHT WINNERS (28-33)

1st low gross: Marilyn Greig 58

1st low net: Laurie Bell 46

2nd low net: Susan Pliska 48

3rd low net: Joy Lippert 52.5

FUN FLIGHT WINNER

Julie Glinsbockel

KPs (Closest to the Pin):

Hole No. 3: Burns

Hole No. 7: Ball

LEAST PUTTS: Marilyn Schmolke 14

LONGEST PUTTS: Joann Little, Schmolke, Greig, Terry McCartney

ROYAL YORK MEN’S NIGHT, APRIL 26

FIRST FLIGHT

Low gross: Wayne Wicklund 36

Low net: Jason Wizniak 32

Long drive: Scott Patton

KP: Patton

SECOND FLIGHT

Low gross: Vernon Wong 38

Low net: George Kocsis 34

Long drive:Brian Flint

KP: Lune Wong

THIRD FLIGHT

Low gross: Les Larcombe 45

Low net: Bruce York 34

Long drive: Shawn Tronson

KP: Keith Sather

ALL PLAYERS

Long putt #2: Toby McLeod

KP #7: Rick McLaughlin

Deuces: McLaughlin, Brad Miller

