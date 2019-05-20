FORE SCORES: North Okanagan weekly golf highlights

Results from around the North Okanagan links…
SPALLUMCHEEN BUSINESS LADIES GOLF CLUB, MAY 15
SPONSOR: Red Top Shoes
A FLIGHT WINNERS (0-25)
1st low gross: Mary Lucas 41
1st low net: Colette Burns 38
2nd low net: Michelle Brandle 38.5 (Retro)
3rd low net: Jewlie Milligan 38.5 (Retro)
B FLIGHT WINNERS (26-32)
1st low gross: Karen Paul 48
1st low net: Ester Pitt 36.5
2nd low net: Chris Panasiuk 38
3rd low net: Pat Nelson 38.5
C FLIGHT WINNERS (28-33)
1st low gross: Daisy Baker 56
1st low net: Katie Marshall 41
2nd low net: Joy Lippert 41.5
3rd low net: Laurie Bell 42
FUN FLIGHT WINNER
Lynn Kermode
KPs (Closest to the Pin):
Hole No. 3/12: Katrina LeNoury
Hole No. 7/15: Milligan
LEAST PUTTS: Susie Hancis 13
LONGEST DRIVES: Lucas, Pitt, Bell, Noelle Typusiak
SPALLUMCHEEN GOLF COURSE MEN’S NIGHT MAY 14
FIRST FLIGHT
1st low gross 18: Paul Reid 71
1st now net 18: Randy Strang 66
2nd low gross 18: Jarret McNeal 73 (Retro)
2nd low net 18: Scott Patton 69
3rd low gross 18: Paul Holtom 73
3rd low net 18: Curtis Patton 70 (R)
1st low net front 9: Dave Haverty 34
1st low net back 9: Frank Genaille 33 (R)
SECOND FLIGHT
1st low gross 18: Charlie Briskham 76
1st now net 18: Pat Lewis 66
2nd low gross 18: Garney Howard 78
2nd low net 18: Dave Schneider 70 (R)
3rd low gross 18: Glen Fester 83 (R)
3rd low net 18: Bob Smith 70
1st low net front 9: Johnny Lysholm 33
1st low net back 9: Brian Osachoff 33
THIRD FLIGHT
1st low gross 18: Dan Gardiner 79 (R)
1st now net 18: Jeff Smith 66
2nd low gross 18: Gord Holm 84
2nd low net 18: Darryl Hall 71 (R)
3rd low gross 18: Fred Soderberg 85 (R)
3rd low net 18: Rodger Berger 72 (R)
1st low net front 9: Duane Batty 34 (R)
1st low net back 9: Larry Doyle 31
FOURTH FLIGHT
1st low gross 18: Cec Thorn 84
1st low net 18: Stan Beaulieu 69 (R)
2nd low gross 18: Bill Lukacs 87
2nd low net 18: Jim McLaren 69 (R)
VERNON GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB MEN’S DAY, MAY 15
INDIVIDUAL BLUE TEES
FIRST FLIGHT
1st low gross: Cody Edwards 73
1st low net: John Martin 65
2nd low gross: Tyler Sproule 75 (R)
2nd low net: Randy Gott 66
SECOND FLIGHT
1st low gross: Mike Sheldon 79
1st low net: David Orr 67
2nd low gross: Earl Sutherland 81
2nd low net: Brett Murray 71
THIRD FLIGHT
1st low gross: Dale Innis 77
1st low net: John Price 67
2nd low gross: Rob McCluskey 86 (R)
2nd low net: Peter Murray 71 (R)
FOURTH FLIGHT
1st low gross: Fakri Siddiqui 87
1st low net: Bill Smith
2nd low gross: Doug Harrington 88
2nd low net: Larry Fischer 74 (R)
DEUCE POT: 14+ Handicap: Doug Dickie ($100); 0-13 HCP: Ernie Gare, Darrin Hatt, Earl Sutherland, Greg Betts, John Martin, Ken Kurbis, Randy Gott, Robert Schultz ($10)
SKINS: Ken Friesen, Gare, Innis (x2), Thomas Yano (x2), Glenn Kitagawa ($35 per skin)
VERNON GOLF CLUB AFTERNOON LADIES (9 HOLES) MAY 14
FIRST FLIGHT 0-25
1st low gross: Marla Taylor 42
2nd low gross: Donna Schultz 43 (R)
1st low net: Karen Kindrachuk 33 (R)
2nd low net: Karen Christian 33
SECOND FLIGHT 26-30
1st low gross: Theresa Hirschbold 49 (R)
2nd low gross: Connie Traxel 49 (R)
1st low net: Linda Knap 34
2nd low net: Johan Thornton 35
THIRD FLIGHT 31+
1st low gross: Kelly Chapman 51
2nd low gross: Linda Edwards 53 (R)
1st low net: Candis Eikerman 36 (R)
2nd low net: Deanna Moglove 36
LONG PUTT (#6): Taylor
KP #3: Chapman
KP #5: Schultz 13
Birdies: Christan (#5), Kindrachuk (#8)
Deuces: Schultz, Bonnie Germaniuk, Marilyn Vat (all on #5)
Chip-Ins: Kindrachuk (#8)
ROYAL YORK LADIES CLUB MAY 14
FLIGHT A
Low gross: Heather Mason 45
Low net: Mary Larcombe 36
Long drive: Marianne Desjardins
FLIGHT B
Low gross: Sharon Bain 51
Low net: Judy Thrift 40 (R)
Long drive: Angela Bushey
FLIGHT C
Low gross: Betty Therrien 50
Low net: Lori Hinds 37;5
Long drive: Hinds
FLIGHT D
Low gross: Raija Commenetti 54
Low net: Donna Brown 40
Long drive: Marge Crera
FLIGHT FOR FUN
Winner: Alena Strzelecki
Long drive: No winnner
KPs: Isobel Kay, Strzelecki
Deuce, Par Pot, Birdie Pot winners: all carry forward
Hidden Hole: Five winners
Least Putts: Alma Marshall 15
Longest Putt: Hinds
Party In the Sand: Donna Brown
Closest to Hoop: Mary Larcombe