FORE SCORES: North Okanagan weekly golf highlights

Golf courses in North Okanagan begin their special day/night action

Results from around the North Okanagan links…

SPALLUMCHEEN BUSINESS LADIES GOLF CLUB, MAY 15

SPONSOR: Red Top Shoes

A FLIGHT WINNERS (0-25)

1st low gross: Mary Lucas 41

1st low net: Colette Burns 38

2nd low net: Michelle Brandle 38.5 (Retro)

3rd low net: Jewlie Milligan 38.5 (Retro)

B FLIGHT WINNERS (26-32)

1st low gross: Karen Paul 48

1st low net: Ester Pitt 36.5

2nd low net: Chris Panasiuk 38

3rd low net: Pat Nelson 38.5

C FLIGHT WINNERS (28-33)

1st low gross: Daisy Baker 56

1st low net: Katie Marshall 41

2nd low net: Joy Lippert 41.5

3rd low net: Laurie Bell 42

FUN FLIGHT WINNER

Lynn Kermode

KPs (Closest to the Pin):

Hole No. 3/12: Katrina LeNoury

Hole No. 7/15: Milligan

LEAST PUTTS: Susie Hancis 13

LONGEST DRIVES: Lucas, Pitt, Bell, Noelle Typusiak

SPALLUMCHEEN GOLF COURSE MEN’S NIGHT MAY 14

FIRST FLIGHT

1st low gross 18: Paul Reid 71

1st now net 18: Randy Strang 66

2nd low gross 18: Jarret McNeal 73 (Retro)

2nd low net 18: Scott Patton 69

3rd low gross 18: Paul Holtom 73

3rd low net 18: Curtis Patton 70 (R)

1st low net front 9: Dave Haverty 34

1st low net back 9: Frank Genaille 33 (R)

SECOND FLIGHT

1st low gross 18: Charlie Briskham 76

1st now net 18: Pat Lewis 66

2nd low gross 18: Garney Howard 78

2nd low net 18: Dave Schneider 70 (R)

3rd low gross 18: Glen Fester 83 (R)

3rd low net 18: Bob Smith 70

1st low net front 9: Johnny Lysholm 33

1st low net back 9: Brian Osachoff 33

THIRD FLIGHT

1st low gross 18: Dan Gardiner 79 (R)

1st now net 18: Jeff Smith 66

2nd low gross 18: Gord Holm 84

2nd low net 18: Darryl Hall 71 (R)

3rd low gross 18: Fred Soderberg 85 (R)

3rd low net 18: Rodger Berger 72 (R)

1st low net front 9: Duane Batty 34 (R)

1st low net back 9: Larry Doyle 31

FOURTH FLIGHT

1st low gross 18: Cec Thorn 84

1st low net 18: Stan Beaulieu 69 (R)

2nd low gross 18: Bill Lukacs 87

2nd low net 18: Jim McLaren 69 (R)

VERNON GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB MEN’S DAY, MAY 15

INDIVIDUAL BLUE TEES

FIRST FLIGHT

1st low gross: Cody Edwards 73

1st low net: John Martin 65

2nd low gross: Tyler Sproule 75 (R)

2nd low net: Randy Gott 66

SECOND FLIGHT

1st low gross: Mike Sheldon 79

1st low net: David Orr 67

2nd low gross: Earl Sutherland 81

2nd low net: Brett Murray 71

THIRD FLIGHT

1st low gross: Dale Innis 77

1st low net: John Price 67

2nd low gross: Rob McCluskey 86 (R)

2nd low net: Peter Murray 71 (R)

FOURTH FLIGHT

1st low gross: Fakri Siddiqui 87

1st low net: Bill Smith

2nd low gross: Doug Harrington 88

2nd low net: Larry Fischer 74 (R)

DEUCE POT: 14+ Handicap: Doug Dickie ($100); 0-13 HCP: Ernie Gare, Darrin Hatt, Earl Sutherland, Greg Betts, John Martin, Ken Kurbis, Randy Gott, Robert Schultz ($10)

SKINS: Ken Friesen, Gare, Innis (x2), Thomas Yano (x2), Glenn Kitagawa ($35 per skin)

VERNON GOLF CLUB AFTERNOON LADIES (9 HOLES) MAY 14

FIRST FLIGHT 0-25

1st low gross: Marla Taylor 42

2nd low gross: Donna Schultz 43 (R)

1st low net: Karen Kindrachuk 33 (R)

2nd low net: Karen Christian 33

SECOND FLIGHT 26-30

1st low gross: Theresa Hirschbold 49 (R)

2nd low gross: Connie Traxel 49 (R)

1st low net: Linda Knap 34

2nd low net: Johan Thornton 35

THIRD FLIGHT 31+

1st low gross: Kelly Chapman 51

2nd low gross: Linda Edwards 53 (R)

1st low net: Candis Eikerman 36 (R)

2nd low net: Deanna Moglove 36

LONG PUTT (#6): Taylor

KP #3: Chapman

KP #5: Schultz 13

Birdies: Christan (#5), Kindrachuk (#8)

Deuces: Schultz, Bonnie Germaniuk, Marilyn Vat (all on #5)

Chip-Ins: Kindrachuk (#8)

ROYAL YORK LADIES CLUB MAY 14

FLIGHT A

Low gross: Heather Mason 45

Low net: Mary Larcombe 36

Long drive: Marianne Desjardins

FLIGHT B

Low gross: Sharon Bain 51

Low net: Judy Thrift 40 (R)

Long drive: Angela Bushey

FLIGHT C

Low gross: Betty Therrien 50

Low net: Lori Hinds 37;5

Long drive: Hinds

FLIGHT D

Low gross: Raija Commenetti 54

Low net: Donna Brown 40

Long drive: Marge Crera

FLIGHT FOR FUN

Winner: Alena Strzelecki

Long drive: No winnner

KPs: Isobel Kay, Strzelecki

Deuce, Par Pot, Birdie Pot winners: all carry forward

Hidden Hole: Five winners

Least Putts: Alma Marshall 15

Longest Putt: Hinds

Party In the Sand: Donna Brown

Closest to Hoop: Mary Larcombe

