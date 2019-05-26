FORE SCORES: North Okanagan weekly golf highlights

Golf courses in North Okanagan begin their special day/night action

Results from around the North Okanagan links…

SPALLUMCHEEN BUSINESS LADIES GOLF CLUB, MAY 22

SPONSOR: Olive Us, Swan Lake Nurseryland

A FLIGHT WINNERS (0-25)

1st low gross: Tara Brown 39

1st low net: Julie Pisch 34.5

2nd low net: Joann Little 38

3rd low net: Michele Brandle 39.5

B FLIGHT WINNERS (26-32)

1st low gross: Cora Prevost 50

1st low net: Susie Harris 37 (Retro)

2nd low net: Gilian Kilgour 37 (Retro)

3rd low net: Ellie Nelson 39 (Retro)

C FLIGHT WINNERS (28-33)

1st low gross: Bonnie Davidson 58

1st low net: Susan Pliszka 42.5 (Retro)

2nd low net: Joy Lippert 42.5 (Retro)

3rd low net: Claire Wilkins 43.5

FUN FLIGHT WINNER

Florence Schwan, Marg Klassen, Pat Silversides

KPs (Closest to the Pin):

Hole No. 3: Kathy Jones

Hole No. 7: Lynn Kermode

LEAST PUTTS: Pisch 15

LONGEST DRIVES: Brown, Harris, Marilyn Greig, Dolores Maddocks

SPALLUMCHEEN GOLF COURSE MEN’S NIGHT MAY 21

FIRST FLIGHT

1st low gross 18: Ron Nolan 72

1st now net 18: Dave Gray 68

2nd low gross 18: Paul Holtom 73

2nd low net 18: Wes Behan 70

1st low net front 9: Brian Knourek 33

1st low net back 9: Don Helm 33

SECOND FLIGHT

1st low gross 18: Bob Davidson 75

1st now net 18: Dave Bissell 67

2nd low gross 18: Johnny Lysholm 77

2nd low net 18: Doug Kuhn 68

1st low net front 9: Charlie Briskham 37 (R)

1st low net back 9: Pat Lewis 32 (R)

THIRD FLIGHT

1st low gross 18: Jeff Smith 80

1st now net 18: Larry Doyle 65

2nd low gross 18: Tom Gordon 81

2nd low net 18: Gord Holm 71 (R)

3rd low gross 18: Greg Munroe 86

3rd low net 18: Dave Hoyte 72

1st low net front 9: Trevor Patrick 33

1st low net back 9: Doug Jackson 34 (R)

FOURTH FLIGHT

1st low gross 18: Randy Glatiotis 82

1st low net 18: Dan Bloomfield 65

2nd low gross 18: Hagen Klose 87

2nd low net 18: Louie Siewertsen 70

3rd low gross 18: Danny Morris 88

3rd low net: Wally O’Krainec 71

1st low net 9 holes: Clay Anderson 35 (R)

1st low net back 9: Harry Bawker 32 (R)

VERNON GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB MEN’S DAY, MAY 22

INDIVIDUAL PICK YOUR TEE BOX

FIRST FLIGHT

1st low net: Laurie Shykora -3.1

2nd low net: Darrin Hatt -2.7

3rd low net: John Martin 0.8

4th low net: Greg Betts 1.0

SECOND FLIGHT

1st low net: Dave Orr -3.7

2nd low net: Mike Sheldon -0.7

3rd low net: Peter Smith 0.0

4th low net: Bob Schultz 0.5

THIRD FLIGHT

1st low net: Bob McCallum -2.3

2nd low net: John Kuly -0.8

3rd low net: TJ Colovos 0.0

4th low net: Keith Christian 0.4

FOURTH FLIGHT

1st low net: Hank Durand 1.6

2nd low net: Chris Mobbs 2.1

3rd low net: Doug Dickie 2.7

4th low net: Dave Simpson 3.1

VERNON GOLF CLUB AFTERNOON LADIES (9 HOLES) MAY 21

FIRST FLIGHT 0-25

1st low gross: Marilyn Vat 41

2nd low gross: Donna Schultz 44

1st low net: Bonnie Germaniuk 32

2nd low net: Lisa Krushen 35 (R)

SECOND FLIGHT 26-30

1st low gross: Theresa Hirschbold 45

2nd low gross: Cathy Evans 49 (R)

1st low net: Jane Causgrove-Reinhart 35

2nd low net: Edie Pielak 37 (R)

THIRD FLIGHT 31+

1st low gross: Karen Winsor-Geatros 49

2nd low gross: Wendy Warner 50

1st low net: Linda Edwards 31

2nd low net: Sol Lagera 33

LONG PUTT (#2): Schultz

KP #3: Winsor-Geatros

KP #5: Evans

LEAST PUTTS: Sherry Berube 13

Birdies: Vat (#8)

Deuces: Germaniuk (#5)

Chip-Ins: none

ROYAL YORK LADIES CLUB MAY 21

FLIGHT A

Low gross: Kelly Smeeth 42

Low net: Marianne Desjardins 35.5

Long drive: Mary Larcombe

FLIGHT B

Low gross: Cora Prevost 43

Low net: Sandy Melvin 33

Long drive: Melvin

FLIGHT C

Low gross: Val Dacyk 53

Low net: Linda Rands 38

Long drive: Jean Karcz

FLIGHT D

Low gross: Ellie Smith 60

Low net: Joan Griffin 40

Long drive: Phyllis Ramsey

FLIGHT FOR FUN

Winner: Michele Niles

Long drive: Alena Strzelecki

KPs: Prevost, Priscilla Payne, Angela Bushey

Deuce, Par Pot, Birdie Pot winners: B Birdie: Prevost

Hidden Hole: three winners

Least Putts: Betty Therrien 14

Longest Putt: Heather Mason

Party In the Sand: Alma Marshall

Closest to Hoop: Marg Holmes

ROYAL YORK MEN’S NIGHT MAY 23

SPONSOR: THE BROWN DERBY CAFE

FLIGHT 0-12

Low gross: Wayne Wicklund 38

Low net: Kyle Runzer 34

Long drive: Matt Brown

KP: Brown

FLIGHT 13-18

Low gross: Lune Wong 408

Low net: Barry Hennessy 33.5

Long drive: Roland Bouchard

KP: Adrien Lemaire

FLIGHT 19 PLUS

Low gross: Kieth Sather 35

Low net: Les larcombe 33

Long drive: Vaughn Sheppard

KP: Mike Melchart

ALL PLAYERS

Long putt: Larcombe

KP #7: Runzer

Deuces: Wong, Runzer ($107 each)

Skins: Jim Maundrell ($112)

