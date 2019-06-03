FORE SCORES: North Okanagan weekly golf highlights

Golf courses in North Okanagan begin their special day/night action

Results from around the North Okanagan links…

SPALLUMCHEEN BUSINESS LADIES GOLF CLUB, MAY 29

SPONSOR: Brown’s Social House

A FLIGHT WINNERS (0-25)

1st low gross: Katrina LaNoury 42

1st low net: Laura Guidi 32.5

2nd low net: Donna Gottselig 35 (Retro)

3rd low net: Colette Burns 35 (R)

B FLIGHT WINNERS (26-32)

1st low gross: Susie Harris 49

1st low net: Ester Pitt 36

2nd low net: Gwen Langley 36.5

3rd low net: Chris Panasiuk 40

C FLIGHT WINNERS (33-40)

1st low gross: Bonnie Davidson 47

1st low net: Susan Pliszka 38.5

2nd low net: Ellen McGee 42

3rd low net: Daisy Baker 44

FUN FLIGHT WINNER

Lyn Pierce

KPs (Closest to the Pin):

Hole No. 3: Davidson

Hole No. 7: Cory Danielson

LEAST PUTTS: LeNoury 13

LONGEST DRIVES: LeNoury, Susie Harris, Katie Marshall, Mandy O’Brien

VERNON GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB MEN’S DAY, MAY 29

FOUR-MAN TEAM, 2 BEST NET BLUE/WHITE TEES

FIRST FLIGHT

1st: Darrent Battersby, Todd Soloway, Tyler Sproule, Jay Wilkinson 118

2nd: Fred Chirkoff, Rich Fontaine, Scott May, Ron Riemens 120

3rd: Keith Christian, Larry Fischer, Christopher Mobbs, David Orr 120

SECOND FLIGHT

1st: Mike Chisholm, Bruce Moore, Craig Stevens, Jordan Zackaruk 115

2nd: Jim Elliot, Doug hackman, Bruce Sheperd, Fakri Siddiqui 116

3rd: Dan Colton, Rod Faust, Peter Murray, Garry Pruden 120

VERNON GOLF CLUB AFTERNOON LADIES (9 HOLES) MAY 28

FIRST FLIGHT 0-25

1st low gross: Marilyn Vat 42

2nd low gross: Shawnee Harle 45

1st low net: Connie Traxel 34

2nd low net: Joyce Smith 39 (Retro)

SECOND FLIGHT 26-30

1st low gross: Carley Kitagawa 51 (R)

2nd low gross: Theresa Hirschbold 51

1st low net: Michele Short 37

2nd low net: Jane Causgrove-Reinhart 38 (R)

THIRD FLIGHT 31+

1st low gross: Trudi Kos 51

2nd low gross: Betty Pyne 54

1st low net: Linda Edwards 37

2nd low net: Janet Green 38

LONG PUTT (#12): Karen Dahlen

KP #14: Karen Christian

KP #17: Traxel

LEAST PUTTS: Smith 14

Birdies: Traxel (#10)

Deuces: None

Chip-Ins: Carmen LaFontaine (#15)

ROYAL YORK LADIES CLUB MAY 28

FLIGHT A

Low gross: Jean Wilkie 44

Low net: Marci Henderson 37 (Retro)

Long drive: Kelly Smeeth

FLIGHT B

Low gross: Ester Wallis 46

Low net: Yvonne Kolysher35

Long drive: Wallis

FLIGHT C

Low gross: Kathy Saul Fowler 48

Low net: Kim Schwaerzle 33.5

Long drive: Schwaerzle

FLIGHT D

Low gross: Ellie Smith 52

Low net: Phyllis Ramsey 38

Long drive: Lillian Stewart

FLIGHT FOR FUN

Winner: Theresa Storla

Long drive: Alena Strzelecki

KPs: Donna Settle, Henderson

Deuce, Par Pot, Birdie Pot winners: C Birdie: Jean Karca; D Par: Smith

Hidden Hole: nine winners

Least Putts: Smith 15

Longest Putt: Schwaerzle

Party In the Sand: Kathy Rookie

Closest to Hoop: Kelly Smeeth

ROYAL YORK MEN’S NIGHT MAY 30

SPONSOR: MEN’S CLUB

FLIGHT 0-12

Low gross: Jay Wooden 37

Low net: Scott Patton 35

Long drive: Jason Wozniak

KP: Jim Maundrell

FLIGHT 13-18

Low gross: Tim Watts 38

Low net: Alistair Bain 33.5

Long drive: Peter Bryniawsky

KP: Bain

FLIGHT 19 PLUS

Low gross: Al Brown 42

Low net: Bill Fowler 33 (Retro)

Long drive: Rob Brown

KP: Doug Ross

ALL PLAYERS

Long putt: Bob Lebarron

KP #7: Tim Morin

Deuces: Ross (#7, $114)

Skins: Bain, Wooden ($57 each)

