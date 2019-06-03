FORE SCORES: North Okanagan weekly golf highlights

Results from around the North Okanagan links…
SPALLUMCHEEN BUSINESS LADIES GOLF CLUB, MAY 29
SPONSOR: Brown’s Social House
A FLIGHT WINNERS (0-25)
1st low gross: Katrina LaNoury 42
1st low net: Laura Guidi 32.5
2nd low net: Donna Gottselig 35 (Retro)
3rd low net: Colette Burns 35 (R)
B FLIGHT WINNERS (26-32)
1st low gross: Susie Harris 49
1st low net: Ester Pitt 36
2nd low net: Gwen Langley 36.5
3rd low net: Chris Panasiuk 40
C FLIGHT WINNERS (33-40)
1st low gross: Bonnie Davidson 47
1st low net: Susan Pliszka 38.5
2nd low net: Ellen McGee 42
3rd low net: Daisy Baker 44
FUN FLIGHT WINNER
Lyn Pierce
KPs (Closest to the Pin):
Hole No. 3: Davidson
Hole No. 7: Cory Danielson
LEAST PUTTS: LeNoury 13
LONGEST DRIVES: LeNoury, Susie Harris, Katie Marshall, Mandy O’Brien
VERNON GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB MEN’S DAY, MAY 29
FOUR-MAN TEAM, 2 BEST NET BLUE/WHITE TEES
FIRST FLIGHT
1st: Darrent Battersby, Todd Soloway, Tyler Sproule, Jay Wilkinson 118
2nd: Fred Chirkoff, Rich Fontaine, Scott May, Ron Riemens 120
3rd: Keith Christian, Larry Fischer, Christopher Mobbs, David Orr 120
SECOND FLIGHT
1st: Mike Chisholm, Bruce Moore, Craig Stevens, Jordan Zackaruk 115
2nd: Jim Elliot, Doug hackman, Bruce Sheperd, Fakri Siddiqui 116
3rd: Dan Colton, Rod Faust, Peter Murray, Garry Pruden 120
VERNON GOLF CLUB AFTERNOON LADIES (9 HOLES) MAY 28
FIRST FLIGHT 0-25
1st low gross: Marilyn Vat 42
2nd low gross: Shawnee Harle 45
1st low net: Connie Traxel 34
2nd low net: Joyce Smith 39 (Retro)
SECOND FLIGHT 26-30
1st low gross: Carley Kitagawa 51 (R)
2nd low gross: Theresa Hirschbold 51
1st low net: Michele Short 37
2nd low net: Jane Causgrove-Reinhart 38 (R)
THIRD FLIGHT 31+
1st low gross: Trudi Kos 51
2nd low gross: Betty Pyne 54
1st low net: Linda Edwards 37
2nd low net: Janet Green 38
LONG PUTT (#12): Karen Dahlen
KP #14: Karen Christian
KP #17: Traxel
LEAST PUTTS: Smith 14
Birdies: Traxel (#10)
Deuces: None
Chip-Ins: Carmen LaFontaine (#15)
ROYAL YORK LADIES CLUB MAY 28
FLIGHT A
Low gross: Jean Wilkie 44
Low net: Marci Henderson 37 (Retro)
Long drive: Kelly Smeeth
FLIGHT B
Low gross: Ester Wallis 46
Low net: Yvonne Kolysher35
Long drive: Wallis
FLIGHT C
Low gross: Kathy Saul Fowler 48
Low net: Kim Schwaerzle 33.5
Long drive: Schwaerzle
FLIGHT D
Low gross: Ellie Smith 52
Low net: Phyllis Ramsey 38
Long drive: Lillian Stewart
FLIGHT FOR FUN
Winner: Theresa Storla
Long drive: Alena Strzelecki
KPs: Donna Settle, Henderson
Deuce, Par Pot, Birdie Pot winners: C Birdie: Jean Karca; D Par: Smith
Hidden Hole: nine winners
Least Putts: Smith 15
Longest Putt: Schwaerzle
Party In the Sand: Kathy Rookie
Closest to Hoop: Kelly Smeeth
ROYAL YORK MEN’S NIGHT MAY 30
SPONSOR: MEN’S CLUB
FLIGHT 0-12
Low gross: Jay Wooden 37
Low net: Scott Patton 35
Long drive: Jason Wozniak
KP: Jim Maundrell
FLIGHT 13-18
Low gross: Tim Watts 38
Low net: Alistair Bain 33.5
Long drive: Peter Bryniawsky
KP: Bain
FLIGHT 19 PLUS
Low gross: Al Brown 42
Low net: Bill Fowler 33 (Retro)
Long drive: Rob Brown
KP: Doug Ross
ALL PLAYERS
Long putt: Bob Lebarron
KP #7: Tim Morin
Deuces: Ross (#7, $114)
Skins: Bain, Wooden ($57 each)