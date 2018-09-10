Toronto Argonauts wide receiver DeVier Posey (85) celebrates his touchdown during first half CFL East Division final football action against the Saskatchewan Roughriders at BMO Field in Toronto, Sunday, Nov.19, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn)

Former Grey Cup MVP DeVier Posey signs with B.C. Lions

Receiver fills a need , with veteran receiver Manny Arceneaux out with knee injury

Receiver DeVier Posey, the MVP of last year’s Grey Cup game, signed Monday with the B.C. Lions.

Posey joins the Lions after being released by the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens.

Posey was named the Grey Cup MVP after registering seven catches for 175 yards and a TD in the Toronto Argonauts’ 27-24 win over the Calgary Stampeders. Posey’s touchdown came on a league-record 100-yard reception.

Posey certainly fills a need for B.C., as veteran receiver Manny Arceneaux is out with a knee injury.

“DeVier will definitely help our offence heading into a very critical part of our schedule,” GM Ed Hervey said in a statement. “He’s demonstrated the ability to make game-changing plays and he will be a significant addition to the talented group of receivers we have now.”

Posey was a 2012 third-round pick of the Houston Texans. He appeared in 26 games over three seasons, registering 22 catches for 272 yards before being traded to the New York Jets in 2015.

READ MORE: B.C. Lions treat family of late mother to CFL game

Posey also spent time with Denver in 2016 before joining the Argos in September 2016. The former Ohio State star appeared in 16 games with Toronto, registering 65 catches for 905 yards and seven TDs.

He signed with Baltimore following the Grey Cup.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canada’s Kevin Koe to test new lineup at World Cup of Curling
Next story
Jackpot! Golden Knights get star Pacioretty from Canadiens

Just Posted

North Okanagan fire ban lifted

Regional District lifted the ban Monday, Sept. 10

E-cigarette health hazards remain unknown

Interior Health says vaping not safe alternative to cigarettes

Vernon tests traffic lights

Testing until Oct. 12

North Okanagan Knights split KIJHL road games

Team plays home opener Friday in Armstrong against the Kamloops Storm

Kelowna Mounties pull woman from inferno

The woman went into medical distress behind the wheel …

Cooler weather on the way for Okanagan- Shuswap

Cool wet weather forecast for the region this week

Summerland council, staff pursue recourse after unauthorized tree removal

Trees were cut down at edge of Woodbridge Nature Preserve in Summerland

Video: Battle of the barnyard

Farm animals compete in watermelon eating contest in Princeton.

Splatsin companies earn BC Indigenous Business awards

Two companies up for same award from Enderby band; one wins, one is runner-up

B.C. keeping purse strings tight as municipalities seek relief

Finance Minister Carole James lowers expectations for UBCM

Spallumcheen company toasts VJHF

Gambrinus Malting Corporation raises $5,000 for Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation

Man charged in ‘random’ death of 13-year-old B.C. girl

Marrisa Shen was found dead in Central Park in July 2017

Mountain bike race raises money for Africa

The Test of Humanity race, on Sept. 16 in Summerland, will raise money for Canadian Humanitarian

Former Grey Cup MVP DeVier Posey signs with B.C. Lions

Receiver fills a need , with veteran receiver Manny Arceneaux out with knee injury

Most Read