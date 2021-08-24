Former UBCO Heat women’s volleyball player to make second Paralympic Games appearance

A former UBCO Heat women’s volleyball player will be making her second appearance at the Paralympic Games as part of Canada’s sitting volleyball team.

Jennifer Oakes will be playing in Team Canada’s sitting volleyball team at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo. Oakes was a member of the UBCO Heat women’s volleyball team for two seasons between 2016 and 2018. Originally from Calgary, Oakes joined the Heat team after a boating accident that cost her part of her right leg below the knee. She mainly appeared in exhibition contests as she trained for Canada’s national sitting volleyball program while at UBCO.

“We are so proud of Jennifer and all that she has accomplished during and since her time with us,” said Heat head coach Steve Manuel. “Her success on the international stage is an inspiration to all athletes who face any type of adversity in their lives. We can’t wait to cheer her on as she chases her spot on the Olympic podium.”

After leaving UBCO, Oakes joined the national team and helped Canada qualify for the Paralympics in Halifax in February 2020, where she was named the top server. The team will open the Paralympics on day three against Brazil and will also face Italy on day five. The team will also play against Japan on day eight.

For the complete schedule and results, visit the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics website.

