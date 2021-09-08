Former UBCO volleyball player helps Team Canada to 4th place at Paralympics

So close to a medal, but an improvement from five years ago.

Former UBCO Heat women’s volleyball student-athlete Jennifer Oakes helped lead Canada’s women’s sitting volleyball team to a fourth-place finish at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, improving on their seventh-place finish from Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

The Canadians, who went 2-1 in round-robin play to reach the medal round, lost in four sets to Brazil (25-15, 24-26, 26-24, 25-14) in the bronze medal match. Oakes was a key performer in the team’s final match, recording 11 points.

Overall, Oakes had an excellent showing for Team Canada in her second Paralympics appearance. She finished tied for 15th overall in the tournament in total points with 41 and was the fourth-best setter, averaging 4.8 per set.

Despite missing out on a medal, the team reached their goal of competing for a medal, even if they came up short of the podium in the end.

“Coming into this tournament, our goal was to be in a medal match and we did that, but fourth was never going to be enough for us,” explains Danielle Ellis, team captain. “I do believe that we came and showed the world that we are deserving of our place here at the Paralympics, and now we’re ready to go home and work hard to earn our spot at the podium in Paris 2024.”

– with files from Volleyball Canada

READ MORE: Former UBCO Heat women’s volleyball player to make second Paralympic Games appearance

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

paralympianVolleyball