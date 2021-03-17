Former Vernon Viper Odeen Tufto has been nominated for the NCAA’s Hobey Baker Award for the 2021 season, given to the top player in college hockey. (BCHL photo)

Former Vernon Viper Odeen Tufto has been nominated for the NCAA’s Hobey Baker Award for the 2021 season, given to the top player in college hockey. (BCHL photo)

Former Vernon Viper a finalist for top college hockey award

Quinnipiac University’s Odeen Tufto has been nominated for this year’s Hobey Baker Award

A former Vernon Viper has been nominated for the biggest award in American college hockey.

Odeen Tufto has been named a Top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, given annually to the top collegiate hockey player.

Playing centre for Quinnipiac University, Tufto has proven himself an elite playmaker at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) level this season.

Tufto, 24, is in his final year of college eligibility. This season he’s tied for the NCAA lead with a 1.63 points-per-game average. His 44 points on the season put him second in all of college hockey, and his 38 assists leads all skaters by a large margin.

The Chaska, Minn., native was named a conference first-team all-star and is a finalist for the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Hockey Player of the Year.

Quinnipiac has a bye to the ECAC finals on March 24. The team leads its conference with 37 points in 18 games played this season.

Tufto played for the Vernon Vipers in the 2015-16 BC Hockey League season, where he led the team in goals (25), assists (40) and points (65) in 57 games played. The Vipers fell in the first round of the playoffs to the divisional powerhouse Penticton Vees that year, and Tufto went on to join the Fargo Force of the U.S. Hockey League — the feeder league for the NCAA.

Tufto has spent his entire collegiate career with Quinnipiac, and is wearing the captain ‘C’ patch in his final season with the team.

Three more Hobey Baker finalists will be announced on April 1, and the winner will be named April 9.

READ MORE: Vernon officially one of five B.C. Hockey League pod cities

READ MORE: Penticton hockey legend celebrates 90th birthday on the links

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

College sportshockey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Penticton hockey legend celebrates 90th birthday on the links
Next story
CFL dismisses social media reports that 2021 and 2022 seasons might be cancelled

Just Posted

Former Vernon Viper Odeen Tufto has been nominated for the NCAA’s Hobey Baker Award for the 2021 season, given to the top player in college hockey. (BCHL photo)
Former Vernon Viper a finalist for top college hockey award

Quinnipiac University’s Odeen Tufto has been nominated for this year’s Hobey Baker Award

The Okanagan Forest Task Force cleaned over 1,400 pounds of garbage from Beaver Lake Road on March 14. (Supplied/Kane Blake)
1,400 pounds of garbage discovered in Lake Country backcountry

Okanagan Forest Task Force cleaned up the mess on March 14

Ontario engineer Eric MacMillan created a 3D model of what Kelowna’s skyline will look like in a few years. (Eric MacMillan)
Kelowna in 2031: Ontario man makes 3D model of city’s future skyline

An Ontario resident wanted to see what the city will look like in a few years

The Beatles landing in the U.S. in 1964. (Contributed)
COLUMN: Hint: It’s not Greg

Columnist gives inside look at office quiz about naming the four Beatles

The City of Vernon recently approved a goose cull to aid in population control. (Tyler Olsen - Abbotsford News)
Taylor: Geese get no respect

Is it a pest or a point of pride? Columnist Jim Taylor looks at Canadian geese

Downtown Vernon Association marketing director Peter Kaz, left, and executive director Susan Lehman, right, present a $4,000 cheque to Okanagan Screen Arts’ Save Our Towne Cinema fundraising co-chairs Susan Hodgson and Donna Elliott, centre, on March 17, 2021. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
WATCH: Downtown association backs fundraiser for historic Vernon theatre

$4K donation brings Okanagan Screen Arts’ Save Our Towne Cinema to one-third mark in goal

B.C. Premier John Horgan says he plans to introduce new legislation to tackle the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. premier decries hate crimes after 6 Asian women killed in U.S. shooting

Horgan is calling for stiffer penalties for people who commit hate crimes in B.C.

Hyde Mountain Golf Course is pursuing a bylaw amendment to accommodate more than 100 strata lots for recreational vehicles, as well as to bring an onsite helicopter tour business into compliance. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)
Golf course development proposal prompts Sicamous to consider boundary expansion

A study of the issue may be forthcoming, province gets final say

In June 2019 during the school year, a B.C. teacher made a physical and romantic gesture towards a high school student with whom he later engaged in a sexual relationship. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. teacher fired for sex with student days after high school graduation

It is unclear whether any criminal charges were laid against the teacher

Members of the Vancouver Police Department are seen outside an Irish Pub in downtown Vancouver, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Liquor sales are cut off at 8 p.m. for St. Patrick’s Day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. COVID-19 spread continues with 498 cases Wednesday

Four additional deaths, no new health care outbreaks

FILE – Signage for ICBC (Insurance Corporation of British Columbia) is shown in Victoria, B.C., on February 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
ICBC COVID rebate cheques delayed due to cyberattack

No cheques have been sent out to date

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko pushes aside the puck on an effort to score by Ottawa Senators right wing Drake Batherson during second period NHL action Wednesday, March 17, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Gaudette scores shootout winner as Canucks dump Ottawa Senators 3-2

Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko improves to 7-1 in March

The Sicamous RCMP arrested and charged a 16-year-old after the tires on two cars were slashed in the early hours of March 17. (File Photo)
Sicamous youth charged after tires slashed

Police were called to Elliott Crescent in the early hours of March 17

The City of Penticton approved a multi-million dollar revitalization plan for Skaha Lake Park Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (File photo)
Penticton approves multi-million dollar Skaha Lake Park revamp

The revitalization is estimated to cost between $2.8 million to $3.8 million

Most Read