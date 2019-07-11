Former Vernon Viper Aaron Volpatti is raising funds for ALS, a disease his father Tony Volpatti has been diagnosed with, by competing in Ironman Canada on July 28. (Submitted photo)

Former Vernon Viper competing in Ironman Canada

Aaron Volpatti is competing in the triathlon to raise funds for ALS

About four years ago former Vernon Viper Aaron Volpatti was on a father-son trip while playing professional hockey.

Volpatti was boarding a plane when he noticed his father Tony had trouble lifting a suitcase into the overhead bin.

“We shared a laugh and attributed it to old age, but as the year went on things like this were happening more often,” said Volpatti, who now resides in Coldstream.

“Ultimately he was diagnosed with ALS.”

To raise funds and awareness for the disease, Volpatti will be competing in Ironman Canada on July 28.

READ MORE: Vernon man honoured with ALS Exceptional Public Awareness Program Award

Earlier this year he reached out to the ALS Society of BC to share his triathlon idea.

“Right away, people started asking me questions,” he said. “’Can you swim?’ Not really, I sink like a rock. ‘Have you ever been on a road bike?’ Nope. ‘Do you run?’ No, I spent the first 30 years of my life on skates.”

However, he said the challenge of competing in an unfamiliar athletic contest is what attracted him to the idea in the first place.

”While the challenge will be nothing like my dad’s battle, it will be a great way to promote awareness,” he said.

READ MORE: Vernon courses swing in support for ALS

Volpatti said he hopes to raise a total of $25,000 by the event day. So far he has raised over $17,000.

“This fundraising will continue to support ALS patients and their families, provide funds for services and research, and create public awareness of ALS,” he said.

To make a donation, visit alsbc.ca/ironman-for-als/.

READ MORE: Over 100 people participated in Vernon Walk to End ALS


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mixed Martial Arts back in the Vernon ring
Next story
Vernon beer baseball league enters post-season

Just Posted

Metal heads converge in Armstrong

Metal Fest gets underway July 12 & 13 at Hassen Arena

Former Vernon Viper competing in Ironman Canada

Aaron Volpatti is competing in the triathlon to raise funds for ALS

Mixed Martial Arts back in the Vernon ring

Aptly titled XFC “Unbanned”, 22 fights are scheduled to take place Saturday, Aug. 24

Update: Canada post responds after Vernon woman’s Red Dress display interrupts mail delivery

Wendy Chambers received a note that said the red dress hanging in her door was impeding Canada Post delivery

Groundwater well licensing workshops offered in Vernon

All non-domestic groundwater users must have a licence by March 2022

7-Eleven gives free brain-freezes to celebrate 50 years

People lined up at a 7-Eleven in Penticton for a free slurpee

South Okanagan RCMP detachment busiest in B.C.

Penticton RCMP officers are dealing with the highest criminal case burden in the province

B.C. family sees financial and emotional toll in childhood cancer treatment

Mother of three-year-old Ella discovered EI only allows for 35 weeks despite two years of chemo

Pot shop in Lake Country gets provincial go-ahead

Starbuds to open in July

B.C. Court of Appeal deems Victoria plastic bag ban bylaw invalid

Appeal Court Justice sides with plastic bag industry

Ex-BCTF president asks judge to dismiss anti-SOGI trustee’s defamation suit

First test of what’s known as anti-SLAPP legislation in B.C.

Albino sturgeon with freakishly large nostrils reeled in from Fraser River

Same large sturgeon was caught and tagged in same spot near Yale two years ago

OGO e-scooters zooming into the Okanagan

The electric scooter rideshare program will be launched July 12 in Kelowna

UBC Okanagan students awarded residency at Caetani art house

Two students get to live and work at Caetani Cultural Centre in Vernon

Most Read