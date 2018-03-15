Forrest to play for third Paralympics medal

Canadian wheelchair curler from Spallumcheen helps team to semifinals at Paralympics

Two-time Paralympics wheelchair curling gold medalist Ina Forrest of Spallumcheen will get a chance to play for a third medal.

Forrest and her Canada teammates qualified for the semifinals by winning their final two round-robin games Thursday in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Skip Mark Ideson and company secured their place in the semifinals with a 6-2 win over Germany, then finished the preliminary round with a come-from-behind 8-4 win over Finland.

Forrest and company finished 9-2 and tied for first in the preliminary round, and will face China in the semifinals.

“It feels great. It’s been a really long week. It feels like everyone is tired. We had a quick turnaround last night, not a whole lot of sleep. So I’m really proud of how everyone played today,” said Ideson, from London, Ont.

“The pressure now is playing for each other. We’ve been a great group. We’re a team of 10, not just the five players out there. We’ve got a great support staff and they’ve been working hard all week. Together, if we can stick to our plan, we’ll be alright.”

Punchless Canucks shut out for third straight game, fall 3-0 to Ducks

