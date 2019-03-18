The Vernon Bannister Honda/Collision Vipers fell 7-3 to the Fort St. John Flyers at the B.C. Tier2 Midget Hockey Championships at Kal Tire Place North Monday. The Vipers have officially been eliminated from playoff contention. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Fort St. John eliminates Vernon from B.C. Midget finals

Flyers score 7-3 victory; Vernon drops to 0-2 and will finish off their season Tuesday

The Vernon Bannister Honda/Collision Vipers will wrap up their season Tuesday at home.

The host Vipers were eliminated from the B.C. Tier 2 Midget Hockey Championships at Kal Tire Place North Monday after a 7-3 loss to the Fort St. John Flyers.

The Snakes and Port Moody Panthers were officially eliminated from Group B. The Panthers lost 4-2 to the Peninsula Eagles.

The Eagles and Flyers advance to Wednesday’s semifinals with 2-0 records and will meet Tuesday at 12:45 p.m. to determine first place in the group.

Vernon will play Port Moody at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

RELATED: Peninsula Eagles blank Vernon Vipers

The Flyers scored the game’s first six goals, two of them coming from Naythen Zinck. Tanner Wright got Vernon’s first goal of the championships in the final minute of the second period. Mason Buzzell and Bryce Laurier added third-period markers in support of goalie Teja Sheldrake, who replaced starter Jordan Foster after the fifth Flyers goal.

Sawyer Ingham’s second goal of the game, into an empty net with six seconds left, secured the Eagles’ win over Port Moody.

Nothing has been determined in Group A.

West Vancouver’s Hollyburn Huskies improved to 2-0 with a 4-2 win over the Greater Trail Smoke Eaters, who dropped to 0-2. Edward Damery had two goals for Hollyburn.

Jace Myers’ shorthanded goal at 15:47 of the third period gave the Williams Lake Timberwolves a 4-3 win over the Kamloops Blazers. Both teams are 1-1.

On Tuesday, Williams Lake plays Trail at 10 a.m. while Hollyburn takes on Kamloops at 3:30 p.m.

The top two teams in each pool advance to Wednesday morning’s semifinals.

The championship game is Wednesday at 8 p.m. at Kal Tire Place North.

Previous story
Horvat scores 16 seconds into OT as Canucks beat Blackhawks 3-2

Just Posted

WATCH: Vernon ready to wheel out special cycling program

Cycling Without Age aims to give seniors and less-abled bodies free rides on specially made bike

Telus supports second chapter of Vernon reading program

Literacy initiative gains $10,000 boost

‘Mountain high’ sewer rates frustrate Silver Star property owners

Silverhawk Utilities said they are working to address the property owners association’s concerns

Queen Silver Star issues call for Vernon royalty

Applications sought for excellence program from North Okanagan teens

Overdose training challenge picks up in Vernon

Various groups and businesses working to save lives

Temperatures on the rise for the Okanagan Valley

Okanagan-Shuswap weekday weather update

Horvat scores 16 seconds into OT as Canucks beat Blackhawks 3-2

Pettersson sets rookie scoring record for Vancouver

No injuries, pollution in Vancouver Harbour ship collision: Transport Canada

Transportation Safety Board says it has deployed a team of investigators look into the incident

Vernon RCMP officers get their man

Individual arrested in takedown along Alexis Park Drive Monday afternoon

Budget 2019: Five things to watch for in the Liberals’ final fiscal blueprint

Finance Minister Bill Morneau will release the Trudeau government’s final budget on Tuesday

New concussion guidelines launched for Canada’s Olympians, Paralympians

The guidelines will be in effect at this summer’s Pan American, Parapan American Games in Lima, Peru

Kelowna DJs organize own shows to fill gap in music scene

The DJs wanted to create somewhere people could enjoy their music safely

B.C.- based Tilray to focus investments on U.S., Europe as Canadian assets “overpriced”

Tilray reported its latest earnings for the quarter

In Photos: Classic snowmobiles pushed to their limits in fun races

The Burner in Malakwa served as the venue for races show cases older sleds

Most Read