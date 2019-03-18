Fort St. John eliminates Vernon from B.C. Midget finals

Flyers score 7-3 victory; Vernon drops to 0-2 and will finish off their season Tuesday

The Vernon Bannister Honda/Collision Vipers fell 7-3 to the Fort St. John Flyers at the B.C. Tier2 Midget Hockey Championships at Kal Tire Place North Monday. The Vipers have officially been eliminated from playoff contention. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

The Vernon Bannister Honda/Collision Vipers will wrap up their season Tuesday at home.

The host Vipers were eliminated from the B.C. Tier 2 Midget Hockey Championships at Kal Tire Place North Monday after a 7-3 loss to the Fort St. John Flyers.

The Snakes and Port Moody Panthers were officially eliminated from Group B. The Panthers lost 4-2 to the Peninsula Eagles.

The Eagles and Flyers advance to Wednesday’s semifinals with 2-0 records and will meet Tuesday at 12:45 p.m. to determine first place in the group.

Vernon will play Port Moody at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

RELATED: Peninsula Eagles blank Vernon Vipers

The Flyers scored the game’s first six goals, two of them coming from Naythen Zinck. Tanner Wright got Vernon’s first goal of the championships in the final minute of the second period. Mason Buzzell and Bryce Laurier added third-period markers in support of goalie Teja Sheldrake, who replaced starter Jordan Foster after the fifth Flyers goal.

Sawyer Ingham’s second goal of the game, into an empty net with six seconds left, secured the Eagles’ win over Port Moody.

Nothing has been determined in Group A.

West Vancouver’s Hollyburn Huskies improved to 2-0 with a 4-2 win over the Greater Trail Smoke Eaters, who dropped to 0-2. Edward Damery had two goals for Hollyburn.

Jace Myers’ shorthanded goal at 15:47 of the third period gave the Williams Lake Timberwolves a 4-3 win over the Kamloops Blazers. Both teams are 1-1.

On Tuesday, Williams Lake plays Trail at 10 a.m. while Hollyburn takes on Kamloops at 3:30 p.m.

The top two teams in each pool advance to Wednesday morning’s semifinals.

The championship game is Wednesday at 8 p.m. at Kal Tire Place North.