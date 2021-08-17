Four foes, five pre-season games for North Okanagan Knights

KIJHL squad kicks off the exhibition slate Sept. 17 in Chase against the Heat

The Kelowna Chiefs will be among the North Okanagan Knights’ four KIJHL pre-season opponents prior to the start of the 2021-22 regular-season. (Morning Star - file photo)

There will be five chances for North Okanagan Knights hopefuls to impress management before starting things for real in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League.

The Knights will have five pre-season contests before opening up the 2021-22 regular season on the road Saturday, Oct. 2, in Sicamous.

North Okanagan will play an exhibition home-and-home series with the Chase Heat. The teams will tangle Friday, Sept. 17, at the Art Holding Memorial Arena in Chase, then face each other the next night, Saturday, Oct. 18, at the Nor-Val Sports Centre (7 p.m. start).

The Knights will then play three games in three days in Kelowna the following weekend. All games will be at the Rutland Arena.

North Okanagan will take on the Kamloops Storm on Friday, Sept. 24, at 2 p.m. They’ll meet the Eddie Mountain Division’s Fernie Ghostriders Saturday, Sept. 25, at 7 p.m., and will close out the pre-season Sunday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m. against the Kelowna Chiefs.

The Knights’ regular-season home opener will be Friday, Oct. 8, against Kamloops (7:15 p.m. start). All North Okanagan games in 2021-22 will be against teams in the Bill Ohlhausen and Doug Birks divisions. There will be no contests against teams in the Eddie Mountain and Neil Murdoch divisions.

