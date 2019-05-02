Four from Vernon-based Kings go in WHL Bantam draft

Two defencemen, two forwards from B.C. bronze medalists chosen in first nine rounds

Layton Feist of the North Zone Kings Tier 1 bantam hockey squad was chosen in the first round of Thursday’s Western Hockey League bantam draft by the Regina Pats. Four members of the Kings were selected. (North Zone Kings - Twitter photo)

Four members of the Vernon-based North Zone Kings Tier 1 bantam hockey team were selected in Thursday’s Western Hockey League bantam draft.

Defenceman Layton Feist went in the first round, 17th overall, to the Regina Pats. Fellow blueliner Jace Weir went in Round 2, 38th overall, to the Red Deer Rebels. Selected in Round 3 was forward Austin Roest, 64th overall, by the Everett Silvertips and forward Jarred Feist went 189th overall in the ninth round to the Calgary Hitmen.

RELATED: North Zone Kings collect B.C. bronze

“Congratulations to the Kings chosen in the draft and to those not chosen, remember that this is only one path,” Tweeted the Kings on the team’s official Twitter page, @BantamZone. “There are many different roads to take to get to your goals.”

The quartet of Kings helped the club win the bronze medal in the 2019 B.C. Tier 1 Bantam Championships in Prince George.

Layton Feist, five-foot-10, 150-pounds, had eight goals and 22 points in 20 games. He is the younger brother to current Pats defenceman Tyson Feist.

“Layton has great offensive instincts from the back end,” said Pats director of scouting Dale McMullin. “He is a mobile defenceman with quick feet and he plays the game hard. We are happy to get him where we did in the first round.”

Weir played in 18 games for North Zone, scoring eight times and added 24 assists for 32 points. He’s a 6-foot-1, 162 pound D-man from Coldstream.

Welcome: F Austin Roest From Coldstream, BC Tips 3rd round selection (64th overall)! #WHLBantamDraft pic.twitter.com/sBn3q4ZN2p — Everett Silvertips (@WHLsilvertips) May 2, 2019

Roest, also from Coldstream, had 19-19-38 in 18 games with the Kings. His father, Stacy, played five seasons in the WHL, all with the Medicine Hat Tigers.

Jarred Feist scored 14 goals and set up 11 more for 25 points in 18 games with the Kings.