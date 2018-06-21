Frederick fills net for Timber

North Okanagan Soccer League roundup

Evan Frederick supplied four goals as North Enderby Timber stuffed Turn-Key Controls 7-1 Wednesday night at Greater Vernon Athletics Park.

The first-place Timber (8-0-1) remain four points ahead of Salmon Arm Auto Quest in the North Okanagan Soccer League. Auto Quest clipped Peters Tirecraft 5-4 at MacDonald Park.

Frederick opened the scoring on a penalty for a handball in the 15th minute. Brodie Couch made it 2-0 on a great solo effort, beating multiple defenders and the keeper in tight.

Jesse Knight recorded the highlight of the night on a volley from 20 yards after a scramble on a corner. Turn-Key responded before Xander Sladen connected on a breakaway from a Gabriel Price through ball just before half.

Frederick converted on a beautiful feed from Sladen, faking a defender and sliding the ball far post. Noir Salon & Boutique Man of the Match Frederick completed the hat trick on a breakaway after a pass from ageless Graham Ross. Frederick completed the second-half natural hatty with a bizarre goal off a Billy Pilkington free kick. Stefan Depner earned the win. Turn-Key dipped to 1-9.

Auto Quest opened the scoring early but fourth-place Tirecraft responded with a great goal by Kenzal Aarts-Roman. Auto Quest then pocketed an own goal by a Tirecraft defender before Brad Conlin answered on a sweet header in the 45th minute to send it to the half 2-2.

Auto Quest took the lead early in the second half, but Chad Peterson responded shortly after with a fantastic header. Auto Quest went in front after another defensive breakdown, but Tirecraft battled hard and Aarts-Roman converted to make it 4-4. Auto Quest netted the winner on a corker from just outside the 18. Tirecraft fell to 3-5-1.

Okanagan Geothermal Ltd (OKG) stayed in the race for the penthouse by brushing back the Shuswap Outlaws 2-at Blackburn Park in Salmon Arm.

Mo Singogo buried a penalty kick left side after Isaiah Wenger was pulled down inside the 18, while Fabrice Fanfani tallied with a shot left corner from inside the box. Peter Kaz recorded the clean sheet as OKG went to 6-3-1. The Outlaws are 2-7-1.

