The Okanagan Granfondo has sold out with a record 3,000 cyclists registering for the July 10 event through South Okanagan. (File photo)

From Penticton to Oliver: Okanagan Granfondo bike ride returns next week

The event will close several roads across the South Okanagan on July 10

More than 3,000 cyclists from across North America will be up bright and early next Sunday, July 10, for a bike ride that starts and ends in Penticton.

Starting along Main Street, near Lakeshore Drive at 6:30 a.m., participants pedal up to Summerland, before travelling to Oliver and making their way back to the finish line near Gyro Park.

Cyclists of all skill levels will take part in the 10th annual event, known as the Okanagan Granfondo.

Along with those who live in Penticton, Summerland and Oliver, residents of Okanagan Falls and Kaleden could expect to see the thousands of riders in-person all morning long. They also may encounter some road closures, too.

Large sections of Penticton’s Main Street will be closed from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 10, according to event organizers, with Lakeshore Drive between Highway 97 and Peach Orchard Road in Summerland set to also be closed from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Commuters on Skaha Lake Road in Penticton, between the Channel Parkway and Kinney Avenue, will also experience some delays.

“Residents and commuters should expect delays and be prepared to use alternate routes,” representatives from the event said.

People will encounter fewer delays and disruptions as the ride progresses through Penticton, they added.

A record 3,000 cyclists will participate in the event, up from the 2,500 who took part in the festivities in 2019.

Riders can choose to participate in one of four distances, ranging from 48 kilometres to 153 kilometres.

For more information, click here.

READ MORE: Okanagan Granfondo in Penticton sells out

