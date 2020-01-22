From UBCO to Okanagan College, the campus-to-campus race returns

The half marathon and race relay will take place on Sat, April, 4

For the first time in more than a decade, the popular campus-to campus half marathon and relay race will return in April of 2020.

Runners will have a chance to limber up and enjoy a scenic run between the University of British Columbia Okanagan and Okanagan College.

The run will start at UBCO at 4 p.m. on Sat, April, 4. From there, runners will follow a scenic 21.1 km route down the Okanagan Rail Trail to the Waterfront Trail, before finishing up at the College’s Kelowna campus on KLO road.

For runners looking to avoid the distance of the half-marathon, there will be a relay option. Teams of four can compete with each person running different distances.

“In its inaugural return to the ‘campus-to-campus’ format, this run aims to unite students, faculty and staff of both campuses with the local community for a celebration of the Okanagan region,” explains Nikki Reiter, Race Director and Manager, Academic Health Initiatives, Office of the Provost and Vice-President Academic for UBCO.

The run is back after a two-year hiatus. It was last offered in 2017 as an out-and-back half marathon and relay race originating from the College’s Kelowna campus. Prior to 2017, the marathon between the two campuses took place in 2009.

“The depth and breadth of collaboration between the two institutions over the past ten years, since the race was last run between our campuses, is remarkable,” said Jim Hamilton, President of Okanagan College. “This is a fitting time to bring back this format, as a way of celebrating that collaboration and highlighting the impact our students, staff and alumni collectively have on the region.”

A barbeque featuring music, prizes, and tastings by local wineries, craft breweries and cideries, will follow the race.

Individual registration for the run costs $25 if completed online in advance (or $35 on race day) and includes a food and beverage ticket for the post-run celebration and BBQ. Relay registration is $100 per team ($25/person) and also includes a ticket for each participant to attend the celebration. Those looking to attend the celebration can only pick up tickets for $15 each.

As in years past, proceeds from the run will go back to students, in the form of awards and bursaries.

To register, and for more information, visit www.okanagan.bc.ca/campustocampus.