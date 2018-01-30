Fulton finds groove for Seaton tourney crown

Jaydin Lees of the Agassiz Eagles tries to block Sierra Folk of the Seaton Sonics in the 27th Street Invitational senior girls basketball tournament Saturday. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

The Fulton Maroons used the Seaton Sonics 27th Street Invitational to polish their long-distance shooting, defence and transition game.

All aspects were in full tilt as the Maroons brushed back the Agassiz Eagles 58-31 in Saturday night’s final of the six-team affair.

Point guard Tori Hauptman of the Maroons was named Top Offensive Player of the tourney, while teammate Ashton Abramenko, who plays post, took the Top Defensive award.

“We move the ball and our defence has improved big time,” said Fulton head coach Jessica Kirkland, when asked what makes the Maroons successful. “We had our best three-point showing of the season; four or five kids hit some three-pointers.”

Abramenko drained 14 points in the final, while Abbey Hughes canned 13 and Hauptman rang up eight. Mackenzie Morin and Jucinda Heng each sank seven points.

Katrina Lawley registered 16 points for the Eagles, who trailed 31-17 at the half.

“We rebounded, passed and boxed out well all tournament, ” said the 5-foot-10 Abramenko. “We really gelled as a team this weekend. In one game, everybody got at least one point.”

Abramenko said the Maroons used both double-team and zone coverage on the Eagles’ two star players.

Kirkland, a Fulton grad, has Lynda Zuber as an assistant. Kirkland said the Maroons’ vocal floor leaders are Morin and Hughes.

The Sonics, meanwhile, dispatched the George Elliot Coyotes of Lake Country 55-38 in the consolation final.

Alyssa Racine went 3-for-4 from the charity stripe and finished with 17 points for the Sonics, while Megan Loland flushed 10 points and Kalli Hamilton-Gee added seven. Elliana Gutknecht fired six points, while Sierra Folk and Eliza Northcott each recorded five.

Teagan Inglis provided 11 points and Elle Boyko bagged eight for the Coyotes.

Fulton hosts Pleasant Valley tonight at 8:00 in North Zone league play. The Maroons are in second spot behind the VSS Panthers.

Meanwhile, Seaton is hosting a four-team junior boys round-robin tournament starting Friday with the Sonics going up against the Sa-Hali Sabres of Kamloops at 7:30 p.m.

The South Kam Titans battle the George Elliot Coyotes of Lake Country at 6 p.m.

In Saturday games, Seaton tangles with South Kam at 10 a.m., Sa-Hali meets Elliot at 11:30 a.m., South Kam plays Sa-Hali at 3 p.m. and Seaton faces Elliot at 4:30.