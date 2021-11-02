Fulton hosts 29th annual senior girls volleyball tourney in Vernon

Seven teams, including Seaton Sonics and Kal Lakers, will join the 22-6 Maroons Friday and Saturday

Fulton Maroons teammates Makenna Doyle (12, clockwise from centre), Emily Mann, Chloe-Rose Scabar, Jorja Catt, Vlada Puchkova and Cadence Pallister celebrate a winning spike against the Kalamalka Lakers in North Zone AA Senior Girls Volleyball League play at the Fulton gym. Both teams, and six others, will take part in the Maroons’ 29th annual tournament Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5 and 6. (Fulton Athletics)

The AA Fulton Maroons will welcome seven other AA and AAA teams to their 29th annual senior girls volleyball tournament Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5 and 6, on their home turf.

Joining the host AA Maroons in their pool will be the AA Princess Margaret Mustangs of Penticton, and the AAA George Elliot Coyotes of Lake Country and Valleyview Vikings of Kamloops.

The other four-team pool will consist of of the AA Kalamalka Lakers of Coldstream, and AAA teams Seaton Sonics of Vernon, Sa-Hali Sabres and South Kamloops Titans, both of Kamloops.

The Maroons enter the tournament with a record of 22-6. They will play the Coyotes in the opening game of the tournament at 12 p.m. Friday, and will take on Princess Margaret at 2:20 p.m. and Valleyview at 5:50 p.m.

The Coyotes will play back-to-back at 3:30 p.m. (Valleyview) and 4:40 p.m. (Princess Margaret).

The all-North Okanagan battle between Seaton and Kal in Pool B will be at 5:50 p.m. Friday. Seaton plays South Kamloops at 1:10 p.m. and Sa-Hali at 3:3o p.m. The Lakers open at 12 p.m. against the Sabres, and will take on South Kam at 2:20 p.m.

The playoffs start at 9 a.m. Saturday.

The championship game is slated for 1:40 p.m.

Local businesses supporting the tournament include A&W, Snap Fitness, Courtesy Motors, Predator Ridge, Dairy Queen, Okanagan Spring Brewery, Volkswagon and Geotech.

READ MORE: Fulton Maroons learn from former national teamer

READ MORE: Coldstream squad primed for provincials



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.