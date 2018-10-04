Fulton Maroons head coach Mike Scheller

Fulton Maroons bounce Blue Wave

Junior Varsity football action

The Fulton Maroons stopped the Westsyde Blue Wave 35-12 in Interior Junior Varsity Football League play Wednesday at Grahame Park.

The Maroons, who led 21- at the half, got two short touchdown runs from Dom Peterson as they improved to 2-1.

Peterson also hit Van Kozak with an eight-yard TD strike, while Reyann Siddique scampered 45 yards for a TD while racking up 102 yards on four touches. Kozak amassed 33 yards, including one score, on four catches.

Dom Kemitzis ran in a 15-yard interception return, while Colby Eisenhauer went 5-for-5 on extra points while making four catches for 72 yards.

Dylan Wapple registered five tackled for Fulton, while Carter Brown and Rhedz Lovena each had three. Siddique finished with two picks, while Peterson, Eisenhauer and Brown each earned one.

“This was a good win for our improving jayvee squad,” said Fulton coach Mike Scheller. “This group of kids are starting to gel and play some good football. I credit our coaching staff of Wayne Neilson, Mike Tkatschow and Kevin Stecyk for getting these guys ready each week. The defence is playing great football. We have scored three defensive TDs in two weeks off interceptions.”

Scheller praised Wapple for an extraordinary showing at linebacker.

“He was all over the field making tackles,” said Scheller. “Linebacker Quaid Willett also has had a great couple of weeks for us. He is an intense player. Rhedz Lovena and Elijah van de Vosse make up a solid secondary. Offensively, we make some good chunk plays but need work on driving the ball consistently. Siddique had some great runs and is a weapon offensively. Kozak is a good, tough receiver and Peterson is making some solid reads at QB. The offensive line works and blocks hard. Griffin Morrier, Adam Sexton, Cavan Tilbert, Saban Schiel and Quaid Willett anchor our offensive attack.”

Fulton entertains the South Kam Titans in Senior Varsity league play Friday night at Greater Vernon Athletics Park (7:30).

The Junior Maroons host the Rutland Voodoos Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. at Grahame Park

