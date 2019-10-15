Fulton Maroons stuff Kelowna rivals

Fulton Maroons share a final moment together before taking the field to face Kelowna’s Okanagan Mission Huskies in Okanagan Senior Varsity AA Football League action Friday, Oct. 11, at Greater Vernon Athletics Park. (Marcy Kennedy photo)

Under a full moon at the Greater Vernon Athletics Park Friday night, Quin Williamson pounced.

The Fulton Maroons running back piled up 253 yards of total offence, leading the Maroons to their first football victory of the season, a 21-7 decision over Kelowna’s Okanagan Mission Huskies in Okanagan Senior Varsity AA League play.

Williamson carried the ball 21 times for 147 yards and two touchdowns, and caught seven passes from quarterback Dom Peterson for another 106 yards as the Maroons improved to 1-1.

“Williamson had a monster game at tailback for us,” said Fulton head coach Mike Scheller. “He ran hard, broke tackles and was effective in the screen game for us. He was truly the focal point of our offence.

“Interior offensive linemen Griff Morrier, Ethan Schiman and Mo Salgado were tough inside for us and made some key blocks. Rey Siddique had a very good game catching and blocking from his slot receiver position. We just need to develop a bit more killer instinct on offence.”

The teams were tied 7-7 at the half.

“Defensively, we had a poor first half and gave up too many rushing yards,” said Scheller. “Defensive coaches Bryan Cragg and Kevin Stecyk made some good half-time adjustments and we played much better defensively. Dayton Ingenhaag was a force in the middle for us and he had a great game (16 tackles to lead the squad). Quaid Willett was tough at linebacker for us, and (Brayden) Beckley continues to improve weekly at corner. He is giving us a great effort.”

Schiman chipped in 12 tackles and added one quarterback sack.

“It was good for our kids to get a win,” said Scheller. “We have played a very tough schedule and some physical opponents. Our second half was better. A disappointment tonight was our discipline. We took too many dumb penalties and that needs to be corrected in the future.”

The Maroons will travel to West Vancouver for an exhibition game Friday against the Highlanders. The No. 1-ranked Vernon Panthers, who had the bye this week, host the South Kamloops Titans Friday, 7 p.m., at Greater Vernon Athletics Park.

