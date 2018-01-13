Fulton meets Westsyde in today’s final

The Fulton Maroons battle the Westsyde Whundas at 2:15 today in the Corporate Classic hoops final

The Fulton Maroons are in today’s (2:15 p.m.) final of their 18th annual Corporate Classic.

The Maroons face the Westsyde Whundas in the championship game of the eight-team senior AA boys basketball extravaganza.

“The boys are playing really well right now, we are starting to get a little more fit and its showing,” said Fulton head coach Dale Olson. “It should be a good game in the final with the No. 2 Westsyde Whundas against the No. 9 Maroons.”

Both teams went 3-0 in pool play with Fulton slamming the Sa-Hali Sabres 79-62 in their Thursday opener before holding off the Duchess Park Park Condors of Prince George 80-70 and ambushing the George Elliot Coyotes of Lake Country in Friday action.

Nate Banga rang up 23 points and five rebounds against Sa-Hali, while Caden Doyle recorded 16 points and 10 rebounds and Ike Olson supplied 16 points and a dozen rebounds. Jarrett Larsen produced 18 points for the Sabres.

Olson pocketed 30 points and 10 rebounds as the Maroons went on an eight-point run with things tight in the fourth quarter versus Duchess Park. Banga went 7-for-8 from the charity stripe and Hunter Krieger counted 10 of his 15 points in the final quarter. Doyle delivered 15 points and 11 boards.

Colburn Pearce canned 28 points, while Soren Ericson flushed 19 for the Condors.

Banga garnered 19 points against the Coyotes, while Doyle sank 24 points and Krieger filed 14 points and a dozen rebounds.

Westsyde stuffed Seaton Sonics 86-68 in their opener and then dispatched the South Okanagan Hornets of Oliver 102-59 and iced the DP Todd Trojans of Prince George 65-50 in Friday tilts.