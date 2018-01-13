Demien Dorn of the Prince George Duchess Park Condors tries to block Isaac Olson of the Fulton Maroons during the 18th Annual Maroon Corporate Classic Friday afternoon at Fulton. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Fulton meets Westsyde in today’s final

The Fulton Maroons battle the Westsyde Whundas at 2:15 today in the Corporate Classic hoops final

The Fulton Maroons are in today’s (2:15 p.m.) final of their 18th annual Corporate Classic.

The Maroons face the Westsyde Whundas in the championship game of the eight-team senior AA boys basketball extravaganza.

“The boys are playing really well right now, we are starting to get a little more fit and its showing,” said Fulton head coach Dale Olson. “It should be a good game in the final with the No. 2 Westsyde Whundas against the No. 9 Maroons.”

Both teams went 3-0 in pool play with Fulton slamming the Sa-Hali Sabres 79-62 in their Thursday opener before holding off the Duchess Park Park Condors of Prince George 80-70 and ambushing the George Elliot Coyotes of Lake Country in Friday action.

Nate Banga rang up 23 points and five rebounds against Sa-Hali, while Caden Doyle recorded 16 points and 10 rebounds and Ike Olson supplied 16 points and a dozen rebounds. Jarrett Larsen produced 18 points for the Sabres.

Olson pocketed 30 points and 10 rebounds as the Maroons went on an eight-point run with things tight in the fourth quarter versus Duchess Park. Banga went 7-for-8 from the charity stripe and Hunter Krieger counted 10 of his 15 points in the final quarter. Doyle delivered 15 points and 11 boards.

Colburn Pearce canned 28 points, while Soren Ericson flushed 19 for the Condors.

Banga garnered 19 points against the Coyotes, while Doyle sank 24 points and Krieger filed 14 points and a dozen rebounds.

Westsyde stuffed Seaton Sonics 86-68 in their opener and then dispatched the South Okanagan Hornets of Oliver 102-59 and iced the DP Todd Trojans of Prince George 65-50 in Friday tilts.

Previous story
Vipers to honour Wray tonight

Just Posted

Vipers to honour Wray tonight

The Vernon Vipers will bid a tearful goodbye to longtime owner Duncan Wray tonight at Kal Tire Place

Wray will be missed

Vernon Vipers owner Duncan Wray dies suddenly

Vernon Crisis Line seeks volunteers

Hope is for at least 12 volunteers to take crisis line training

Christian returned as Splatsin chief

Wayne Christian defeats challenger Dan Joe in band elections; two incumbent councillors ousted

String of robberies concern police

Vernon gas station fourth business to be hit in a less than a week

What’s happening

Find out what events are taking place in your community this weekend

Strongest Families coaches over smartphones

Penticton Rotary continuing mental wellness work with youth

Trump gets ‘excellent health” report from White House doctor

Recent book and detractors have suggested president is mentally unfit

Canucks rally in second period to beat Blue Jackets 5-2

Sven Baertschi sparked a four-goal second period for Vancouver, Jacob Markstrom had 27 saves

Semi truck recovered on Coquihalla

The accident occurred early this morning

Facebook edits feeds to bring less news, more sharing

Facebook shares dropped more than 5 per cent to $177.31 in premarket trading after change unveiled

LETTERS: Plastic bags an ‘easy feel-good fix’

Bags have secondary uses, other problems more pressing

Victoria first B.C. municipality to adopt plastic bag ban

City bylaw will come into effect this summer

If 2017 weather was a downer, you ain’t seen nothing yet: Environmental Defence

‘We will have more wacky weather in 2018 … as the world continues to warm’

Most Read