Fulton pins Panthers 7-0

The Fulton Maroons stuffed the VSS Panthers 7-0 in Interior Junior Varsity Football League play Wednesday at Grahame Park.

It was scoreless at the half with Colby Eisenhauer scoring on a five-yard run and booting the convert in the second half.

Quarterback Dom Peterson went 7-for-14 and 72 yards with one interception for the Maroons, who improved to 3-2 in league action.

Eisenhauer rang up 84 rushing yards on seven touches, while Dylan Wapple compiled 75 yards on 17 carries and Van Kozak had five carries for 57 yards.

Qauid Willett, Dom Kemitzis and Eisenhauer each recorded five tackles for the Maroons, while Peterson, Jaxon Armstrong and Kemitzis each registered one interception.

“This was a great win for our jayvee kids and coaching staff,” said Fulton head coach Mike Scheller. “VSS has proven themselves as a top AA program in the province over the past decade. They run a very good program and wins for us are very hard to come by against them. Our kids played their guts out today and were deserving a very close win. Defensively, we played very well. They have a good tailback and some solid receivers. and we were able to limit their offence and create some turnovers. Our kids tackle well and it was great effort defensively.”

Scheller gave props to defensive coaches Kevin Stecyk and Mike Tkatschow for superior coaching.

“Willett continues to be a force at linebacker and is a good inspirational leader for his teammates,” added Scheller. “Eisenhauer was excellent on both sides of the ball with tough on tackles and carrying the ball. Dom Kemitzis was very good at safety for us and made some sure tackles. Offensively, we moved the ball well at times. We had some good gains, but struggle to move the chains consistently. Griffin Morrier had a good game at centre and blocked well. Van Kozak caught the ball well and was effective blocking on the outside. Wapple had a good game at tailback and he ran hard. I liked the play of offensive tackles Cavan Tilbert and Adam Sexton.”

Fulton hosts Valleyview Vikings of Kamloops in senior AA varsity play Friday, 7:30 p.m., at Greater Vernon Athletics Park. The Fulton jayvees host the Westsyde Blue Wave of Kamloops, Wednesday, 3:30 p.m., at Grahame Park.

