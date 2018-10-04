Danika Aeichele of the Fulton Maroons goes up for return in seniors girls volleyball action. (File Photo)

Fulton rolls in league tilts

North Zone senior girls volleyball

The Fulton Maroons warmed up for the 44-team UBCO Heat Volleyball Tournament by winning three North Zone senior girls matches Wednesday night at home.

Fulton defeated the Revelstoke Avalanche 3-0 (25-18, 25-20, 25-8), dispatched Pleasant Valley Saints of Armstrong 3-0 (25-12, 25-13, 25-15) in AA matches and outlasted the VSS AAA Panthers 3-1 (25-18, 25-14, 24-26, 25-18).

RELATED: Maroons power past Saints in girls volleyball

RELATED: Fulton volleyball starts Okanagan girls' season

“I was very happy with our team’s aggressive serving with Brittany Cox and Sorcha Pasco both going on big service runs,” said Fulton coach Sharon Shaigec. “Our rookie players had some valuable floor time with middle blocker Melissa Kriening recording three stuff blocks and Kylene Richardson having a strong game in the back row on serve receive and defence.”

The Maroons, Lakers and Seaton Sonics are in the Heat Invitational starting Friday in Kelowna.

In league play Tuesday at 5:30, the Maroons go up against the Lakers, Charles Bloom Timberwolves host Revelstoke and Pleasant Valley is at Vernon Secondary.

