Fulton volleyball starts Okanagan girls’ season

Maroons go 3-1 at exhibition event in Kamloops

Fulton Maroons tipped off the senior girls AA high school volleyball season, going 3-1 at a Play Day in Kamloops.

The only loss came against the AAA South Kamloops Titans, who swept Sharon Shaigec’s squad 25-18, 25-19.

The Maroons defeated three AA Kamloops schools: Westsyde Blue Wave 21-25, 25-19, 15-2; Sa-Hali Sabres 21-25, 25-13, 15-8; and the Valleyview Vikings 22-25, 25-19, 15-9.

“I was pleased overall with the performance of my team throughout the day,” said Shaigcen. “Our team was very scrappy on defence, chasing balls down and bringing them back to get a solid attack. Blocking was very solid with our middles averaging three-to-four blocks a set.

“Definitely a lot of positives from the day and a good starting point for our team with a direction of aspects of the game we need to work on this season.”

The Maroons have this weekend off from volleyball play but is at Buy Low Foods in the Landing Plaza Saturday for their annual fundraiser of a hot dog, drink and dessert by donation. All money raised goes to tournament entry fees for the team.

Previous story
In Humboldt, a former B.C. hockey player helps a community heal
Next story
Silver Stars sparkle in Vernon derby match

Just Posted

HVAC system filters choked by smoke

Local experts said health risks associated haven’t disappeared now that the smoke has.

Mindnich seeks fourth term on Lumby council, first as trustee

Lori Mindnich is running for both Village of Lumby councillor and School District 22 trustee

Vernon homeless camp leaves business owner frustrated

A Vernon business owner says City Council is not doing enough to combat the homeless issue.

Feedback on Greater Vernon recreation master plan sought

Community feedback sessions Sept. 19, 20, 26

Neighbours angry at slow RCMP response to violent Vernon party

A community on Westside Road feels they are not properly protected by RCMP

VIDEO: Day 2 of 55+ B.C. Games

Sporting action continues in Kimberley and Cranbrook

B.C. cities want mandated business licences for short-term rentals

Enforcing local bylaws is ‘expensive and onerous’

Vernon’s Hidden Park neighbours come together for Adopt-a-Stream clean up

Through this RDNO program, groups are asked to complete one or two clean-ups per year.

B.C. communities call for highway speed camera pilot project

‘Not photo radar’ proposed for Coquihalla, Sea to Sky, Malahat

Few candidates for Summerland council roles

Two mayoral candidates, eight councillor candidates listed with one day remaining to file papers

B.C. drug users question ‘exceptional’ availability of medicine

Metadol-D is the old formulation of methadone for diabetics because it doesn’t contain sugar

Spots up for grabs as Vancouver Canucks start training camp: coach

Vancouver finished last season second-last in the Pacific Division with a 31-40-11 record

Employment Insurance premiums will be lower than anticipated in 2019

Commission says the rate will be $1.62 per $100 of insurable earnings across Canada

In Humboldt, a former B.C. hockey player helps a community heal

Defenceman Michael Bladon has joined the Broncos after playing in Nelson last season

Most Read