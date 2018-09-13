Fulton volleyball starts Okanagan girls’ season

Fulton Maroons tipped off the senior girls AA high school volleyball season, going 3-1 at a Play Day in Kamloops.

The only loss came against the AAA South Kamloops Titans, who swept Sharon Shaigec’s squad 25-18, 25-19.

The Maroons defeated three AA Kamloops schools: Westsyde Blue Wave 21-25, 25-19, 15-2; Sa-Hali Sabres 21-25, 25-13, 15-8; and the Valleyview Vikings 22-25, 25-19, 15-9.

“I was pleased overall with the performance of my team throughout the day,” said Shaigcen. “Our team was very scrappy on defence, chasing balls down and bringing them back to get a solid attack. Blocking was very solid with our middles averaging three-to-four blocks a set.

“Definitely a lot of positives from the day and a good starting point for our team with a direction of aspects of the game we need to work on this season.”

The Maroons have this weekend off from volleyball play but is at Buy Low Foods in the Landing Plaza Saturday for their annual fundraiser of a hot dog, drink and dessert by donation. All money raised goes to tournament entry fees for the team.