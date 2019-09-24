Fun medal haul for Vernon track athletes

Vernon AAA Track and Field Club members rake in medals at 55+ BC Games in Kelowna

Coach JJ Schmidt (left) helped Vernon AAA Masters Track and Field athletes Stephen Joyce (from left), Gayle Dill and Gary Pointer win a combined 19 medals at the recent 55+ BC Games in Kelowna. (Photo submitted)

Track and field season for Vernon AAA (Amateur Athletics Association) Masters club member Stephen Joyce was, in his words, “loads of fun.”

Joyce’s season culminated by winning nine medals in his age group at the recently completed 55+ B.C. Games in Kelowna.

“I met old friends from previous games and made new friends from the Okanagan and all over B.C.,” said Joyce. “I competed in nine events and in each event I managed to win a medal, meet most of my targets and achieve personal bests.

“I’d like to thank our coach JJ Schmidt who trained us twice per week from April to September. We felt well prepared for every event. The 55+ Games marks the end of our training season and our team is looking forward to a new outdoor season in April and encourage more Masters to come and join us.”

Joyce, in the Male 55-59 age group, won gold in the 200 metres and men’s 4 x 400m relay. He added silver medals in the 100m, 400m, 800m, men’s 4 x 100m relay and mixed 4 x 100m relay. Joyce was third in the 50m sprint. He and Gayle Dill and Gary Pointer (athletes coached by Schmidt) and David Guss (VAAA member coached by John Machuga) brought home an unprecedented 19 medals. Schmidt is also a longtime coach of the Richmond Kajaks Masters track club.

“For me, the Kelowna event was a perfect opportunity to see my athletes from Vernon and Richmond compete together,” said Schmidt. “Both groups exceeded my expectations with remarkable results that made me very proud.

“Most of these athletes did not necessarily specialize in running or jumping events alone. Many individuals would compete in sprint, endurance, jumping and throwing events during the course of the week.”

Other Vernon and area Athletes Track and Field Results

Val Connell: Women 55-59: Discus 1st, Shot Put 1st;

Yvonne Dibblee: Women 65-69: Discus 1st, Shot Put 2nd, Weight Throw 2nd, Javelin 3rd, Hammer Throw 2nd;

Margaret Raffan: Women 90-94: Discus 2nd, Shot Put 2nd, Weight Throw 2nd, Javelin 1st;

Frank Ballauf: Men 55-59: 400m 3rd, 1500m 2nd, 5000m 2nd;

Gary Pointer: Men 55-59: 100m 3rd, 200m 2nd, 50m 2nd, Men’s 4x400m relay 1st, Men’s 4x100m relay 2nd, Mixed 4x100m relay 2nd;

Darell Eedy: Men 60-64: Javelin 3rd, 50m 6th;

Alistair Bain: Men 55-59: Discus 3rd, Shot Put 3rd, Weight Throw 3rd;

Jim Maundrell: Men 60-64: High Jump 1st, Shot Put 1st, Weight Throw 1st, Hammer Throw 3rd;

Fred Ziemer: Men 65-69: 1,500m Racewalk 2nd, 5,000m Racewalk 2nd;

Dennis Desrochers: Men 65-69: Weight Throw 3rd, Long jump 2nd, Triple Jump 1st, Javelin 2nd, Hammer Throw 2nd;

Barb Picken: Women 55-59: 1500m Racewalk 1st, 5000m Racewalk 1st;

Gayle Dill: Women 60-64: Discus 1st, 200m 3rd, Long Jump 3rd, 50m 4th, 4x100m relay 4th;

Cory Holly: Men 60-64: Hammer Throw 2nd;

Larry Chalmers: Men 90-94: Discus 1st, Shot Put 2nd, Weight Throw 1st, Long Jump 2nd, Javelin 1st, Hammer Throw 1st.

The 55+ BC Games has a different location every year and celebrates the spirit of competition and drive towards personal bests in 33 different events ranging from track and field, mountain and road bike racing, to hockey, curling, pickleball and whist (a card-playing competition).

Two years ago, Greater Vernon, Armstrong and Spallumcheen hosted a very successful 30th anniversary edition of the Games.

Next year’s 55+ Games will be held in Richmond in September.

