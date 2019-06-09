Vernon squash player William Rutter (rght, with U.S. junior Alec Sprio) is off to a camp and tournament in San Franciso, and Vernon’s The Roster Sports Club is hosting a fundraiser to help with costs. (Photo - submitted)

Fundraiser helps Vernon squash player

William Rutter, 15, is one of the top age-group players in B.C., and is off to a tourney in the U.S.

A two-hour fundraiser goes Friday to help send one of B.C.’s top squash players to a camp and tournament in San Franciso.

The Roster Sports Club in Vernon will host the fundraiser for William Rutter, 15, a student at Vernon’s W.L. Seaton Secondary and one of the best players in his age group in the province.

“Gus Morris, owner of the Roster, and myself will be donating money and doing a squash clinic fundraiser to help send William to this event in the U.S.,” said Adam Terheege, Rutter’s coach and head coach at the Interior Squash Academy, which Rutter also attends.

READ ALSO: Squah academy hitting big strides

The fundraiser will go from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and squash enthusiasts are encouraged to come out to support Rutter. Those who have always wanted to learn to play squash are more than welcome as well.


