RBC Training Ground, a search for local and potential Olympians, comes to UBC Okanagan Feb. 29. (CBC Sports/RBC Training Ground)

Future Olympians invited to UBC Okanagan for RBC Training Ground

Okanagan athletes aged 14 to 25 can test their skills in front of Olympic officials Feb. 29

Aspiring Olympians are being called to UBC Okanagan to test their mettle at the RBC Training Ground.

On Feb. 29, local athletes will put themselves to the test with the hope of being uncovered by Olympic officials in a wide array of sports. Athletes between the ages of 14 and 25 years old are invited to chase their Olympic dreams.

“With the belief that high-performance sport should be accessible to all athletes that are talented, qualified and have the will to compete, this program travels the country every year searching for athletes that will fuel the Canadian Olympic pipeline with future talent,” reads the RBC Training Ground website.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets fire coach Adam Foote

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Dr. Knox grabs No. 1 seed at junior provincials

National sport organizations that have partnered with the RBC Training Program include Boxing Canada, Rowing Canada, Rugby Canada, Cycling Canada and more.

Athletes selected after the training will be contacted and invited to a sport-specific testing session.

Up to 30 athletes are supported every year by the RBC Training Program with the program testing over 8,000 athletes in the first four years of the program.

It will be the only RBC Training Ground event in B.C. outside of the Greater Vancouver area in 2020

For more information and registration, visit here.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

OlympicsUBCO Heat

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Summerland transgender female follows her passion for hockey

Just Posted

Mental health disorders, suicide on the rise among Okanagan students

The survey was conducted by the McCreary Centre Society in 2018

Okanagan youth drink, smoke and have sex more than anywhere else in B.C.

The survey was conducted by the McCreary Centre Society in 2018

Cyclist hit by semi truck in Vernon

Cyclist sustained non-life threatening injuries; police investigating

Vernon rink into win column at BC Senior Curling finals

Vernon Curling Club hosting the province’s top senior curlers; finals set for Sunday at 10 a.m.

Vernon schools hosting OK Valley hoops finals

Senior Boys AA at Fulton; Senior Boys AAA at Vernon Secondary

Swinging with the Stars: Team Crimson

Swinging with the Stars raises funds for the Central Okanagan Hospice Association

Future Olympians invited to UBC Okanagan for RBC Training Ground

Okanagan athletes aged 14 to 25 can test their skills in front of Olympic officials Feb. 29

B.C., federal ministers plead for meeting Wet’suwet’en dissidents

Scott Fraser, Carolyn Bennett standing by to return to Smithers

B.C. mom’s complaint about ‘R word’ in children’s ministry email sparks review

In 2020, the ‘R’ word shouldn’t be used, Sue Robins says

Okanagan Towns: Here’s your slingshot, go for it

Kristy Dyer is a new columnist to Black Press Media who writes about sustainability and environment

New Jamie Bacon trial for counselling to commit murder charge set for March 3

The trial is set to start on March 3 at B.C. Supreme Court

LETTER: Pipeline protests prove negotiations impossible

To the editor: It is my understanding that duly elected Wet’suwet’en Councils… Continue reading

Sentenced for stealing pricey ring from Salmon Arm pawn shop

Accused vows to change criminal history through beating addictions

RCMP not at fault for man’s death after release from UBC detachment: police watchdog

Man was found dead under the Lions Gate Bridge

Most Read