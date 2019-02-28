Gallery: Focus is the name of the game for B.C. Pool Championships

The Falcon Canadian Cue Sport (CCS) B.C. championships are underway at the Penticton Lakeside Resort.

From Feb. 26 until March 3 players are polishing their cues and taking aim to come home with trophies in singles, scotch doubles and teams.

Focus is the name of the game for these players, with nearly all of them taking the extra time to line up their shots and make each one count.

This player’s wide eyes took in every angle before finally taking the shot on Feb. 27 at the Falcon CCS B.C. Championships. The event is being hosted at the Penticton Lakeside Resort until March 3. Jordyn Thomson-Western News
A solemn look after nailing a shot near the end of his game at the Penticton Lakeside Resort on Feb. 27 for the Falcon CCS B.C. Championships. Jordyn Thomson - Western News
A bit of a stretch plays into this man’s favour on Feb. 27 during the Falcon CCS B.C. Championships. The event is being hosted at the Penticton Lakeside Resort until March 3. Jordyn Thomson - Western News
All grows quiet for a moment while this player lines up his shot. His attention and precision paid off for this shot at the Falcon CCS B.C. Championships on Feb. 27. Jordyn Thomson - Western News
This player’s eyes were as fierce as her animal print gloves at the Penticton Lakeside Resort on Feb. 27. She was competing in the ongoing Falcon CCS B.C. Championships. Jordyn Thomson - Western News

