Gallery: Focus is the name of the game for B.C. Pool Championships

The Falcon Canadian Cue Sport (CCS) B.C. championships are underway at the Penticton Lakeside Resort.

From Feb. 26 until March 3 players are polishing their cues and taking aim to come home with trophies in singles, scotch doubles and teams.

Focus is the name of the game for these players, with nearly all of them taking the extra time to line up their shots and make each one count.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.