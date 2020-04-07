Game over for North Okanagan youth soccer

Soccer season has ended before it even had a chance to warm up. But there’s still hope for some summer play.

With fields closed, the North Okanagan Youth Soccer Association spring league is refunding fees.

House league for ages U3-U18 was originally scheduled to start April 27, and was initially postponed to May 9 by NOYSA. But as the COVID-19 situation evolved and further closures are taking place, refunds are being issued.

“The City of Vernon has confirmed that they have closed the soccer fields until June 30, 2020,” NOYSA executive director Marina Korberg said.

There is still a chance at scoring some summer soccer play, but that depends on the COVID-19 situation, which is being monitored by NOYSA.

With hundreds of youth registered for the spring house league, refunds may take some time to process.

“There are 1,500 registrations to process so please be patient while we work to get them all done,” said Korberg.

Refunds are starting this week (April 7) and will be refunded onto the card used to register or by cheque for those who registered by cheque or cash.

There is still hope to have a season for the Vernon United Rep teams in late spring and summer, and Korberg said programs will be put together for summer soccer if the fields are open and COVID-19 is under control.

The North Okanagan Soccer League (men’s) and North Okanagan Women’s Soccer Association leagues will have a July/ August season if the situation allows. If the fields open sooner they will start sooner.

