Superstar hip host artist TassNata (Justin Nerling), far right, and Noah Debalinhard discuss strategy as they watch a scrimmage in the Third Annual Gare Family Mini Hockey Camp at Okanagan Training Rink. (Kevin Mitchell/Morning Star)

Gare’s Vernon mini hockey camp marvellous

Superstar rapper, ex-NHL among guest coaches

They worked on basic fundamentals with a few elite pros and amateur players while taking home some sweet swag.

It was fun and games with some perks as 14 youngsters skated in the third annual Gare Family Mini Hockey Camp at the Okanagan Training Rink.

There was even a surprise visit from minor hockey grad and superstar rapper/hip hop artist Justin Nerling (aka TassNata), who looked in prime game shape.

“Justin wasn’t sure whether to sign autographs as TassNata or (hilarious alter-ego in videos) Gator Balderis,” chuckled camp director Carly Gare.

Retired NHL forward Jerred Smithson, and former American and Western League all-star Dennis Holland, now a scout with the Dallas Stars, were among the guest instructors.

RELATED: Vernon hip-hop artist eyed by TSN

RELATED: Film commemorates Larry Kwong’s historic moment

The Gare family was represented by Ernie Gare, a Vernon Junior A Essos legend and New York Rangers scout back in the day, and his sons Leath (BCHL all-star) and Grady (rec league legend). Hayden Pasacreta, Curt Jensen, Noah Debalinhard and Liam Sallows Cromarty also volunteered during the week.

“Mike Burke (OTR skating coach) and Koltin Dodge (Junior B North Okanagan Knights) were paid instructors but Koltin stepped up last minute to really help us, said Carly. “Sport Chek Kelowna donated a water bottle and a puck for each child, (e-NHLer now playing pro in Europe) Andrew Ebbett put a personalized package together of signed posters and various cards that he mailed over from Michigan. Rick Davidson donated a Bobby Orr jersey, and each day the heart and hustle hat was handed out to one hard worker, and on the Friday, we drew one of the five names for the jersey. Mario Reda was the winner. Omar’s Collectibles gave me a huge discount on some NHL prizes and Dennis Holland also donated a hat.”

@VernonNews
sports@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Gigluik takes Spallumcheen title

Just Posted

Vernon woman wings way to grand prize in VJH Foundation raffle

Top three winners in raffle receive plane tickets, skis, jewelry gift certificate

Thousands flock to Day 2 of Armstrong IPE

Attendance up over opening day Wednesday; 119th annual Armstrong fair runs through Sunday

Two sons lost to the opioid crisis, a mother calls for change

A Kelowna mother fights to stop the harm as Aug. 31 marks Overdose Awareness Day.

Vernon writer, former undercover officer, pens novel based on experiences

Lawrence Ricketts released his debut novel The Third Law in June.

Vernon mayoral candidate takes heat for old ‘nazi’ comment

Vernon mayoral candidate Darrin Taylor took some heat of his own this week.

VIDEO: Trudeau determined to build pipeline, tackle climate change despite court ruling

Prime minister says government will get Trans Mountain project built ‘in the right way’

Freeland to break from NAFTA talks to make announcement at embassy

According to the U.S. trade representative’s office there have been no concessions by Canada on agriculture

Crash closes Highway 97B near Salmon Arm

At least three vehicles involved at accident near 10 Avenue

Gare’s Vernon mini hockey camp marvellous

Superstar rapper, ex-NHL among guest coaches

Photo of B.C. firefighter embracing deer goes viral

The photo had been shared more than 2,000 times on Facebook as of Friday

Person suffers burns after explosion, fire at B.C. homeless camp

Fireworks reportedly ignited inside tent early Friday morning in Nanaimo

Okanagan College builder fondly remembered

Coldstream’s Whitney Buggey, longtime college prof and community booster, died Aug. 27 at 79

PHOTO: Helping hands for car seat donation

Twenty-four car seats were delivered to United Way partners to distribute to families.

Gigluik takes Spallumcheen title

Field of 39 for Ladies Closed golf tournament

Most Read