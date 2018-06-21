Sarah McDonald of White Mortgage Gators is safe at first past as Sheena Hanes of the Competition Exteriors Dynamite stretches for the ball in Vernon Ladies Slo-Pitch League semifinal action Wednesday night at Kin Park. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Gators, Dynamite reach finals

Vernon Ladies Slo-Pitch League playoff round

The bottom two teams will meet in next Wednesday’s Vernon Ladies Slo-Pitch League playoff final at Kin Park.

The fourth-place White House Mortgage Gators knocked out the pennant-winner Garth Gartner Construction Ice Cold Pitches 11-3 in semifinal play Wednesday night, while the third-place Competition Exteriors Dynamite reached the championship game by grounding the Gators 8-5 in the quarters.

The Ice Cold Pitches stopped second-place Delaney Properties Tenacity 16-9 in other quarterfinal play.

Ellie Lane drove in three runs on three hits as the Gators eliminated the Cold Pitches. Iva Wiens went 4-for-4 with two RBI, while Melissa Locke was 3-for-4 with one ribbie. Tiffany Disher and Lynn Orsak both supplied three hits in four plate appearances, while Jen Doyle went 2-for-2 with one RBI and pitcher Denise Farmer was 2-for-3. Pinch-hitter Nancy Lafreniere knocked in one run.

Brittany Medhurst delivered three hits for the Cold Pitches, while Laura Hopkins and Ashley Charleton both went 2-for-3.

The Ice Cold Pitches toppled the Tenacity by using tag-team pitching from Krista Horton and Taryn Robertson. The Pitches had hot bats with Brittany Medhurst going 4-for-5 with a home run and three RBI and Taryn Robertson going 3-for-4 with three ribbies.

Tracy Solmes and Shaina McGiverin each brought in two runs on three hits for the Pitches, while Stephanie Worthington-White provided three hits and one RBI and Jacqueline Rivard was 2-for-3 with a ribbie.

“The Pitches would like to thank Wayne Ovens for coming out to coach this year and Garth Gartner Construction for the sponsorship,” said Robertson.

The Dynamite exploded with four runs in the first and sixth innings to stop the Gators, who will have to beat the undefeated Nitros twice next week for the title.

Shelly Ouellette went 4-for4 to spark the Nitros, while Kristie Spelay was stellar at shortstop once again and 2-for-4 with two RBI at the dish. Jessica Sinclaire also went 2-for-3 with two RBI, while Sheena Haines was clutch at first base and provided two hits. Melanie Collins counted three hits and one ribbie in three at-bats, while EH Meghan Smith went 2-for-3 with fabulous defence at second base.

Betty Reid pitched an excellent game, holding the Gators to one hit until the fifth inning.

Lane was 3-for-3 for the Gators, while Farmer, Country McKenzie and Kelli Graham all delivered two hits.

“Our defence was strong but we struggled to find our bats against Betty’s pitching,” said Michelle Embleton of the Gators. “Denise had an amazing night of pitching. She was very focused with wind conditions and pressure to be knocked out of playoffs. We just couldn’t get our sticks together to back her up on the mound in the first game (against the Nitros).”

Teams used makeshift bases due to a theft in the storage shed at Kin Park. The first final goes Wednesday at 6 p.m. If the Gators win, Game 2 follows at 7:15.

