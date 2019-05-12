Gators still unbeaten in Vernon ladies slo-pitch action

White House Mortgage Gators down Delaney Properties Ltd. Tenacity 18-7

White House Mortgage Gators continued their undefeated streak at the start of the Vernon Ladies Slo-Pitch League season.

The Gators improved to 3-0-1, stomping winless Delaney Properties Ltd. Tenacity 18-7. Tenacity drops to 0-3-1.

“It was a solid start (after the first inning), lots of chatter, great vibes, laughter and even lollipops from our cheer squad leader Denise Farmer,” said the Gators’ Renee Wohl.

READ ALSO: Two teams unbeaten in Vernon Ladies Slo-Pitch

Ageless White House wonder Nancy Lafreniere went 4-for-5, driving in one-third of the Gators’ runs with six ribbies. Jennifer Doyle knocked in five runs, three coming on a bases loaded triple as she went 3-for-5, as did Ellie Lane. Courtney McKenzie (2 RBIs) and Tracey Cameron each added four hits in five plate appearances while Sarah McDonnell contributed a solo home run for the winners.

Lane pitched another solid game, striking out some of Tenacity’s top batters.

“Nancy, Kelli, Courtney and Sarah were unstoppable in the outfield, making catches that we almost couldn’t believe – but we do believe it because we saw it- and they saw it too,” said Wohl.

In the other game, the Ice Cold Pitches are heating up like the weather.

The Pitches won their second straight contest to get to .500 at 2-2, downing Competition Exteriors Dynamite 25-13. The Dynamiters have dropped two in a row after a 2-0 start to sit at 2-2.


