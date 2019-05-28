Delaney Properties Ltd. Tenacity shortstop Laura Vallier is tagged out trying to get third on a hit against the Ice Cold Pitches in Vernon Ladies Slo-Pitch League action at Kin Race Track. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Gators stun Pitches with two-out Vernon Ladies Slo-Pitch rally

Down by nine, the unbeaten Gators remained perfect by coming from behind for 13-13 tie

For the first time in the six-week old Vernon Ladies Slo-Pitch League, the unbeaten White House Mortgage Gators were behind in a game.

Like nine runs behind.

So cue the comeback.

The Gators scored nine runs, all with two out, in the bottom of the final inning to secure a 13-13 tie with the Ice Cold Pitches and remained unbeaten in the four-team league.

Sarah McDonnell led the Gators once again, going 4-for-5 with two RBIs. Tiffany Disher was 4-for-5 with an RBI while Tracey Cameron and Nancy LaFreniere both went 3-for-4, bringing driving in a combined four runs.

Earlier in the evening, the Gators mercied the Competition Exteriors Dynamite 21-9 in a first-place showdown.

Kelli Graham went 4 -for-4 with a bases-loaded grand slam, and drove in five runs for White House Mortgage. Courtney Dye was 4-for-4 with four ribibes; ageless wonder LaFreniere was a perfect 4-for-4 while Courtney McKenzie was 3-for-3. Cameron and Disher both went 3-for-4 at bat, each bringing in two RBIs.

It was a tough night for the Pitches, as they watched Delaney Properties Ltd. Tenacity pick up their first win in the opener of the twinbill, 15-9.

Tenacity was perfect on the evening, as they completed their doubleheader sweep with a 10-8 win over the Dynamite.

The Gators (6-0-2) stretched their lead atop the standings to six points over the Dynamite (4-4-0). Tenacity (2-5-1) moved into third place with five points, one ahead of the Pitches (2-5-0), who have a game in hand.


White House Mortgage Gators batter Kelli Graham belts out one of her four hits against the Competition Exteriors Dynamite in a Vernon Ladies Slo-Pitch League play at Kin Race Track. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

