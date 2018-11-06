Ghostriders trip up Knights

Kootenay International Junior Hockey League play

The Fernie Ghostriders stopped the North Okanagan Knights 3-1 in Kootenay International Junior Hockey League play Saturday night at Nor-Val Sports Centre in Armstrong.

Jordon Kromm, with a pair of goals, and Owen Titus connected for the Ghostriders, who were outshot 33-27 by the Knights.

Game star Matthew Dolinar replied for the Knights with assists going to Cole Haberlack and Bryan Brew. Austin Madge went the distance in net.

RELATED: North Okanagan Knights split Thanksgiving

RELATED: North Okanagan Knights split KIJHL road games

Goaltender Riley Fonger was the game star for Fernie, who improved to 9-6, third in the Eddie Mountain Division of the Kootenay Conference.

The Knights dipped to 3-13, last in the Okanagan Division of the Okanagan/Shuswap Conference.

In Friday night action, the Knights lost 3-0 to the visiting Osoyoos Coyotes.

Ryan MacDonald, Elijah Havers and Peter Michailides scored in support of Daniel Paul, who recorded 29 saves. Devin Chapman made 31 stops for the Knights.

The Knights host the Sicamous Eagles (7-10-2) Friday night and visit the Princeton Posse (8-9) Saturday night.

@VernonNews
sports@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
North Zone Kings go big

Just Posted

North Okanagan man teams up with disaster response group

Dave Thorpe and Team Rubicon Canada complete deployment to Burns Lake for wildfire relief

97-year-old Vernon veteran proudly displays 100-year-old Union Jack

Roy Shopland inherited the flag his mom brought to Canada when she emigrated from England in 1918.

Tool thefts continue throughout the North Okanagan

“Incidents such as this are very disheartening for local business owners who rely on these tools to provide trades to the community.”

Vernon care home receives provincial cash

Creekside Landing pockets $20,000 from province to purchase new safety equipment

North Okanagan municipalities swear in councils

Mayors get right to work in North Okanagan, making committee appointments

Cigar-shaped interstellar object could be alien probe: Harvard

Astronomers say ‘Oumuamua’ is unlikely to be an asteroid or comet

Vernon cat loves paddleboarding

Cat owner JD Batbatan hopes his videos inspire people to get outside and enjoy the beauty of the Okanagan.

B.C. hockey fraudster sentenced to time served

Loren Reagan stole money from a hockey association and the parents of bantam-age hockey players

Ghostriders trip up Knights

Kootenay International Junior Hockey League play

UBC Okanagan provides alcohol and drug counselling

The therapy is now available at the UBC Okanagan clinic

Buyers could take the reins in B.C.’s hot housing market: CMHC

Government policy and natural market cycles are slowly cooling down real estate

North Zone Kings go big

Rep hockey weekend roundup

Korol drains 24 for UBCO Heat

Bobcats sweep Canada West twinbill

Suspect in Kamloops shootout with Mounties expected to enter pleas

Shane Caron faces numerous charges, including four counts of attempted murder.

Most Read