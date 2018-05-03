Gibson guides VQA with PK

Leah Willinger of VQA, left, challenges Angela Durfeld of the Controllers in North Okanagan Women’s Soccer Association Division play Tuesday night at MacDonald Park. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Vernon Liquor Store VQA clipped the Controllers 1-0 in North Okanagan Women’s Soccer Association Masters Division Tuesday night at MacDonald Park.

Carla Gibson buried a high shot into the top right corner which just skimmed under the bar on a penalty shot, awarded due to a handball.

Bobbie Jo Gordon, sporting some stylish new eyewear, earned the shutout, recording multiple saves and delivering powerful goal kicks. VQA welcomed newbies Sasha Haddox and Diana Embleton.

Brandie Hunter, Michele Wernicke, Karen Zupp and Martina Allen were solid all night on the Controllers’ back line. Midfielders Christyna Whieldon, Marnie Brandl, Jacquie Nuyens, Michelle Steiger and Jodi Peshko kept moving the ball up for numerous scoring opportunities by Mandy Frederick, Amy Shupe, Angela Durfeld and Jen Sorochuk. Michelle Embleton was once again sensational in net and was voted Player with the most Heart.

Dr. Lee’s Dental Blues grounded Courtesy Motors Sistas 11-1 at Marshall Field.

Barb Levesque started the scoring with a shot just past the reach of Sistas keeper Wendy Nadeau, who was chosen as Player of the Match.

The next three goals came in the air as Jacquie Charvet hammered a header from Erin Scott, Irene Arrotta connected on a corker from the top of the box and Levesque pocketed another header, from Scott. The first half finished with a goal from Jillian Rintoul.

Loren Hutton added her name to the list of scorers with Charvet and Levesque adding another goal each. Despite tight defence by the Blues, Liz Peterson converted a feed by Sherry McDonald for the Sistas.

Scott struck for the final three tallies after being fed sweetly by speedy Del Ebernich. Jenn Matsuda was chosen as the Blues Player of the Match for her strong ball distribution from centre-half.

The Chick Kickers lassoed the Shuswap Kaos 5-0 at MacDonald Park.

Jen Kemper finished off a sequence when Marilynn Vanderdeen, on a throw-in, put the ball to Mel Jacobs’ head and she popped a gorgeous header to Kemper, who put the ball over the keeper.

The Chicks regrouped mentally at the break and Marley Wournell broke down the left flank, cut in and found centre midfielder Dawn Ansdell at the top of the box wide open. Ansdell made one smart move around the defender and pounded home an 18-yard blast.

Just three minutes later, Jacobs sent Wournell in alone. Wournell fought off a defender and managed to deke around the rushing keeper for her first as a Chick Kicker.

Tania Sladen buried a left-footer to the corner after a cross from Ansdell, while Jessica Tanner finished the scoring off a turnover. Robyn Sherwood collected her second clean sheet of the year.

Gray Monk Impact brushed back Rosters 2-0 at Marshall.

Sherri Rothwell opened the attack 23 minutes into the second half on a beautiful full volley off a cross from Edeen Yamada. Just 15 minutes later, Raegan Russell buried a blistering cross that curved into the net.

The Impact got stellar hustle from the back line of Dani Moffat, Suzie Andrews and Lou Sheehan with Derri Ann Cooper and Shelinda Morin sharing net duties.